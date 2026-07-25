Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Dhruv Rathee alleges PM Modi used teleprompter for video.

PM Modi thanked students for their exam reforms message responses.

Rathee previously criticized Modi's video on exam paper leaks.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has once again reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media video. This time he has alleged that the Prime Minister used a teleprompter while recording a video thanking students and young people for their response to his message on examination reforms. The remarks come a day after Modi announced plans to introduce stricter legislation against examination paper leaks.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Hits Back At Trolls After Backlash Over 'Students Go Back' Remark On Jantar Mantar Protest

Dhruv Rathee Alleges Teleprompter Was Used

Taking to social media, Dhruv Rathee questioned the Prime Minister's latest video and alleged that it had been delivered with the help of a teleprompter.

He wrote, "Even a 'thank you' can't be said without a teleprompter".

His comment referred to PM Modi's recently shared video in which the Prime Minister thanked students and young people for watching his message on examination reforms and sending their suggestions.

Ek “thank you” bhi teleprompter bina nahi bola jaata — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) July 24, 2026

What PM Modi Said In His Instagram Video

In the Instagram video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation for the response his earlier message had received from students and the public.

He said, "Thank you friends. I had the opportunity to interact with you late last night. I truly appreciate the way you responded to my video and shared your positive suggestions. Thanks to everyone."

The Prime Minister further added, "Last night, I got the opportunity to interact with you. The way you responded to the video I posted and shared your positive suggestions, thank you, everybody. May your love and support continue, and may our connection grow even stronger and more active."

ALSO READ: Rajpal Yadav Reacts To CJP's NEET Paper Leak Jantar Mantar Protest, Says 'Dialogue Is Extremely Important'

Rathee Had Also Reacted To PM Modi's Earlier Video

This is not the first time Rathee has commented on the Prime Minister's recent videos. Earlier, after PM Modi announced that the government would introduce a Bill in Parliament to provide for stringent action against examination paper leaks, Rathee also criticised the Prime Minister's remarks.

In his earlier video message, PM Modi said the proposed legislation would first be discussed during Friday's Union Cabinet meeting, where its provisions would be finalised after consultations with cabinet colleagues. He added that the issue of paper leaks would be taken up during the meeting before the government proceeded with the legislation.

Reacting to that announcement, Rathee said, "Acchi khabar ye hai ki aap logo ke protest ne Modi ko video banane ke liye majboor kar diya hai. Student protest ko acknowledge karne par majboor kar diya hai. Lekin, buri khabar ye hai ki firse janata ko jhoothe bhashan diye jaa rahe hain."