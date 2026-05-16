Shekhar Kapur Wants John Abraham as James Bond; Actor Says He’s 'Truly Humbled'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur suggests John Abraham for James Bond.

Kapur cites Abraham's cool persona and acting talent.

Abraham humbly thanks Kapur, references Bond's martini.

Kapur previously spotted Daniel Craig for the role.

As the hunt for the next James Bond intensifies, a surprising name has emerged from Bollywood. Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has publicly endorsed action star John Abraham as his top choice to succeed Daniel Craig in the iconic spy role. The endorsement unfolded on X, sparking quick excitement among fans. Kapur praised John's cool demeanor and acting chops, while John responded with humility and a playful nod to Bond's famous martini preference. This interaction has put the actor in the spotlight as a potential international candidate for one of cinema's most legendary characters.

Shekhar Kapur's Bold Vote For John Abraham

On Saturday, Shekhar Kapur took to X to share his verdict. He wrote: "As the search of the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool 'shaken not stirred' persona and certainly good actor with the 'Bond Charm'." Kapur added a notable historical detail: "By the way Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw him in my film Elizabeth".

As the search of the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool ‘shaken not stirred’ persona and certainly good actor with the ‘Bond Charm’



By the way Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw… — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 16, 2026

The filmmaker emphasized that John possesses the exact persona needed for Bond, describing him as having that signature cool "shaken not stirred" attitude along with genuine acting talent and the elusive "Bond Charm" that defines the character.

John's Humble And Playful Response

John Abraham didn't keep his fans waiting. He replied directly to Kapur, expressing deep gratitude. "Thank you so much Sir @shekharkapur Truly humbled by your words and encouragement," John wrote. He acknowledged Kapur's unique credibility: "Coming from someone who not only redefined storytelling but also had the instinct to spot Daniel Craig before the world saw Bond in him… this means a lot to me".

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Then came the playful punchline. Addressing the Bond role itself, John said: "As for Bond… I'll happily start practising my martini order immediately. Shaken, not stirred." This line cleverly references Bond's iconic martini order, a signature phrase repeated throughout the film series.

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The exchange highlights both Kapur's influence in casting groundbreaking actors and John's willingness to embrace the legendary role with humor and respect. With Kapur's endorsement carrying weight from his role in discovering Daniel Craig, John's name now carries serious momentum in the global conversation about who should become the next 007