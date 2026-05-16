Janhvi Kapoor Skips Peddi Promotions? Reports Claim Actress Has Limited Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Janhvi Kapoor opts out of 'Peddi' promotional events.

Actress reportedly has smaller role; avoids audience expectation.

Filmmakers, team manage promotions amid release discussions.

Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly decided not to join Ram Charan for Peddi’s promotional events, sparking talk across film circles and social media. According to the report, the actor’s absence from promotional appearances with the lead is drawing attention because Peddi is a high-profile pan‑India release with music by A.R. Rahman and big expectations from audiences. The report says the makers and team are handling scheduling and promotional plans while the film’s release window remains under discussion.

Janhvi Kapoor Will Not Be Participating In Peddi's Promotions

As the release of Peddi draws closer, promotional activities for the Ram Charan starrer are gradually picking up pace. However, fans have noticed the absence of Janhvi Kapoor from the film’s promotional events despite her being the female lead.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Janhvi reportedly has a comparatively smaller role in the sports drama. The makers are said to have left the decision of participating in promotions entirely up to her. Reports suggest that the actress chose to stay away from the promotional campaign as she did not want audiences to develop exaggerated expectations regarding the size of her role in the film.

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The report also claims that Janhvi agreed to star in Peddi because she was offered a significantly higher remuneration than what she usually receives in Hindi cinema. However, neither Janhvi Kapoor nor the makers of the film have officially confirmed these claims so far.

About Peddi

Peddi, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, is a sports-action drama set against the backdrop of 1980s Andhra Pradesh. The story revolves around a village man who unites his community through sports as they take on a powerful adversary. Alongside Ram Charan, the film features Janhvi Kapoor and Shivarajkumar in pivotal roles. ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Trends No.1 In Pakistan, Viral Clip Alleges Netflix Crash The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on June 4. In the lead-up to its release, the makers have planned a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai on May 18, a detail that was officially confirmed by the team.