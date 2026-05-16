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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJanhvi Kapoor Skips Peddi Promotions? Reports Claim Actress Has Limited Role

Janhvi Kapoor Skips Peddi Promotions? Reports Claim Actress Has Limited Role

Janhvi Kapoor reportedly opted out of joining Ram Charan for Peddi promotions, sparking industry speculation. Sources say her team decided against joint promotional appearances.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 16 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Janhvi Kapoor opts out of 'Peddi' promotional events.
  • Actress reportedly has smaller role; avoids audience expectation.
  • Filmmakers, team manage promotions amid release discussions.

Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly decided not to join Ram Charan for Peddi’s promotional events, sparking talk across film circles and social media. According to the report, the actor’s absence from promotional appearances with the lead is drawing attention because Peddi is a high-profile pan‑India release with music by A.R. Rahman and big expectations from audiences. The report says the makers and team are handling scheduling and promotional plans while the film’s release window remains under discussion.

Janhvi Kapoor Will Not Be Participating In Peddi's Promotions

As the release of Peddi draws closer, promotional activities for the Ram Charan starrer are gradually picking up pace. However, fans have noticed the absence of Janhvi Kapoor from the film’s promotional events despite her being the female lead.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Janhvi reportedly has a comparatively smaller role in the sports drama. The makers are said to have left the decision of participating in promotions entirely up to her. Reports suggest that the actress chose to stay away from the promotional campaign as she did not want audiences to develop exaggerated expectations regarding the size of her role in the film.

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The report also claims that Janhvi agreed to star in Peddi because she was offered a significantly higher remuneration than what she usually receives in Hindi cinema. However, neither Janhvi Kapoor nor the makers of the film have officially confirmed these claims so far.

About Peddi

Peddi, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, is a sports-action drama set against the backdrop of 1980s Andhra Pradesh. The story revolves around a village man who unites his community through sports as they take on a powerful adversary. Alongside Ram Charan, the film features Janhvi Kapoor and Shivarajkumar in pivotal roles.

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The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on June 4. In the lead-up to its release, the makers have planned a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai on May 18, a detail that was officially confirmed by the team.

 
 
 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Janhvi Kapoor not participating in the promotional events for Peddi?

Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly decided not to join Ram Charan for promotional events. She apparently chose to stay away to avoid setting exaggerated audience expectations about her role's size.

What is Janhvi Kapoor's role in the film Peddi?

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor has a comparatively smaller role in the sports drama. The film makers have left her participation in promotions entirely up to her.

What is the genre and setting of the film Peddi?

Peddi is a sports-action drama helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. The story is set against the backdrop of 1980s Andhra Pradesh and revolves around a village man uniting his community through sports.

When is Peddi scheduled to be released in theaters?

The movie Peddi is scheduled to hit theaters on June 4. A grand trailer launch event is also planned in Mumbai on May 18.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor A R Rahman Pan-India Film Telugu Cinema Ram CHaran Peddi
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