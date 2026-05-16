Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Keneeshaa Francis exits social media due to intense trolling.

Francis states she is releasing Ravi Mohan with detachment.

Ravi Mohan halts film releases until divorce finalized.

Trolling intensified after Francis performed with Mohan at a temple.

Singer and spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis has stepped away from both social media and her association with actor Ravi Mohan, following weeks of relentless trolling and scrutiny. What started as an explanation of her past has now turned into a deeply personal exit, one that has also prompted a raw and emotional response from the actor himself.

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'I Walk Out Of It With Silence'

Eventually, the mounting criticism took its toll. In a lengthy Instagram note, Keneeshaa chose to step away, both from the situation and the public eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keneeshaa (@keneeshaa1)

"Dear all, I have said more than I should and could and most of it was unnecessary as well. I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. Some places become so consumed by noise, ego, judgment and manufactured narratives that goodness no longer has room to breathe there. And when that happens, even love begins to feel unwelcome. I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly - in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos," she wrote.

Her words didn’t stop there. In another part of the statement, she added, "To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life - he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand, that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters. And so, I release him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment. I release all my responsibilities that were signed up for as well."

Ravi Mohan Shares Emotional Take On Ongoing Row

#Ravimohan gets emotional after the recent upheaval in his personal life. Ravi says boldly : “My Films will not release on screens till i get my divorce❗️I cannot act anymore❗️ pic.twitter.com/HveC0orD7K — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 16, 2026

Not long after her announcement, Ravi Mohan chose to address the situation publicly. His response didn’t come across as measured or distant.

He said, “First of all, what I need to say is... my movies will not be released on screens from now on, until I get my divorce. I am not going to act anymore because I am not able to act."

He further added, "I cannot bear the insults !!! the unnecessary insults that have happened to me. That is why, until I get my divorce, and until those who want to trouble me stop... I will be right here for everyone. Come on, try to trouble me. I am not going to silent anymore. So, let's see what happens. I will take care of other things, like my work issues and how to fix them."

For many watching, the video feels less like a formal statement and more like an unfiltered reaction.

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How Everything Escalated

The controversy didn’t erupt overnight. It traces back to 2024, when Ravi Mohan announced his separation from his wife Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage. By the following year, the matter had moved into legal territory, drawing increasing public attention.

Amid this, Keneeshaa found herself at the centre of conversations she hadn’t anticipated. She stood by Ravi during this phase, but things intensified after she performed at the Meenkulathi Bagavathi Temple during Utsav 2026, where Ravi joined her on stage. Soon after, a comment allegedly linked to her about Aarti went viral, fuelling backlash.

In response, Keneeshaa released two videos, which she later deleted, sharing painful details of her past, including childhood abuse and a traumatic relationship that led to a miscarriage. She clarified that she met Ravi in a professional capacity as a healer and that their bond gradually became a friendship. She also denied claims that she had interfered in his marriage and insisted that her social media had been compromised.