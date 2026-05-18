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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSara Ali Khan Says ‘Marriage Can Go Wrong’; Opens Up About Waiting For Right Person

Sara Ali Khan Says ‘Marriage Can Go Wrong’; Opens Up About Waiting For Right Person

Sara Ali Khan says watching her parents' marriage fall apart has made her cautious about love. The actor says she wants to be complete on her own before choosing a partner.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 May 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sara prioritizes work and marrying the right person.

Sara Ali Khan is in no rush to walk down the aisle, and she has her reasons. The actor, currently promoting her latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, opened up about her realistic view of marriage in a recent conversation with News18. For Sara, marriage is not a fairytale. It is a serious decision, one she does not plan to take lightly.

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Growing Up Seeing A Broken Marriage

Sara has watched a marriage fall apart up close. Her parents, actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, got married in 1991. Saif was 21 at the time, and Amrita was 33, making for a 12-year age gap between the two. They had two children together, Sara and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, before eventually parting ways in 2004 after 13 years of marriage. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor Khan.

That experience has stayed with Sara. "You are a product of your experiences and what you see around you," she told News18. "I've seen that marriages can also go wrong. Toh usse better hai ki aap wait karo aur sahi bande ke saath shaadi karo [It is better to wait and marry the right person]” she said.

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She Doesn't Need Partner To Feel Complete

Sara is clear about one thing. She is not looking for someone to complete her.

"I've what it takes to be okay. I don't feel the need to be completed. I'm not looking to be completed," she said. The actor described herself as a "green flag" and said her focus right now is on becoming a "complete human being" on her own. She added that she only wants to marry someone who truly celebrates and cherishes her, and that for the moment, she simply wants to work.

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Sara Ali Khan's New Release

Sara was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which was released on May 15. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, explores the fragility of modern romance and marriage. The film has received mixed reviews.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sara Ali Khan currently focused on?

Sara's current focus is on her career and becoming a complete human being on her own. She wants to marry someone who truly celebrates and cherishes her.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan Upcoming Movies Pati Patni Aur Wo Do Sara Ali Khan Marriage
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