Abhijeet Dipke Speaks To Jharkhand Protest Leader Devendra Mahto, Condemns Police Lathi-Charge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke spoke with hunger-striking student leader Mahto.

Mahto alleged police lathi-charged him before being hospitalized.

Dipke condemned alleged police action, calling it

Student protests continued 18 days; police used force Monday.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday spoke over the phone with Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past nine days amid the student protest in Ranchi against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

The student agitation in Ranchi has been continuing for 18 days. Dipke criticised the alleged police lathi-charge on protesters and said the treatment of students in Ranchi reflected what he described as “cruelty and inhumanity”.

In a post on social media platform X, Dipke shared screenshots from his video call with Mahto. He said Mahto told him that police allegedly lathi-charged him before he was taken to hospital, leaving him with significant injuries.

Spoke to Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 9 days.



He told me that before being taken to the hospital, he was lathi-charged by the police and suffered injuries. He is also experiencing chest pain.



Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand, such police… pic.twitter.com/o8PkyA2Yps — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 10, 2026

ALSO READ | Jharkhand Protest Leader Devendra Mahto 'Critical', Hospitalised During Ranchi Student March

Dipke Condemns Police Action

Sharing details of his conversation, Dipke said Mahto had been fasting for nine days and claimed that he was assaulted by police before being taken to hospital.

“I spoke to Devendra Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for the past nine days. He told me that before being taken to hospital, police lathi-charged him, causing him significant injuries. He is also experiencing considerable pain in his chest,” Dipke said in his post.

The CJP founder also criticised the alleged police action against protesting students. He said similar treatment of students, whether at Delhi's Jantar Mantar or in Jharkhand, reflected what he called the “cruelty and inhumanity” of the police.

Dipke said the CJP stood firmly with Mahto and his cause, calling him a “true hero” and praising his courage and determination.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand CID Arrests Former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte Amid Student Protests

Protest Continues Despite Police Action

The student movement in Ranchi against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations continued for the 18th consecutive day on Monday. Thousands of students had gathered from around 9 am for a march towards the Jharkhand Assembly.

The protesters remained at the site even after 4 pm, despite police action during the demonstration. According to the report, water cannons, tear gas shells and lathis were used during the protest, but the demonstrators continued their agitation.

The students have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations. The protest has continued despite the escalation during Monday's Assembly march.