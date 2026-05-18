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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFormer Miss Pune Twisha Sharma Autopsy Reveals ‘Multiple Antemortem Injuries’, Disturbing Chats Surface

Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma Autopsy Reveals ‘Multiple Antemortem Injuries’, Disturbing Chats Surface

Twisha Sharma death case intensifies as autopsy reveals multiple injuries and chats hint at distress. Family alleges murder, seeks fresh postmortem.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 18 May 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Autopsy omits ligature material, raising foul play suspicions.
  • Family alleges murder, citing injuries and demanding new probe.
  • Husband and mother-in-law face charges; husband is absconding.
  • Twisha's final messages express distress and feeling trapped.

The death of 31-year-old former Miss Pune, Twisha Sharma, has taken a troubling turn, with fresh revealtions fuelling suspicion and public anger. What initially appeared to be a case of suicide is now being fiercely contested by her family, who allege foul play and procedural lapses in the investigation.

ALSO READ: Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma Dies 5 Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Mental Harassment

Autopsy Lapse Triggers Fresh Questions

Concerns intensified after officials acknowledged a critical oversight during the postmortem examination. Reports indicate that the ligature material, essential in cases of alleged hanging, was not provided to forensic experts at the time of the autopsy.

This omission matters a lot as standard procedure requires doctors to match the ligature marks on the body with the object used. In this instance, the examination was completed without that comparison.

Authorities have since attempted to address the gap. The material has now been handed over to AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors are expected to conduct a further analysis to verify whether the neck injuries align with the alleged cause of death.

Family Alleges Murder, Demands Fresh Probe

Twisha’s family has strongly rejected the suicide narrative. Protesting outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, they accused authorities of mishandling the case and demanded a second postmortem at AIIMS Delhi.

According to them, visible injuries on her hands and ears, along with what they describe as an unusual ligature mark, point to inconsistencies. They also questioned the lack of disturbance at the scene and alleged that the body may have been tampered with before police arrived.

The family has refused to perform her last rites, insisting that the truth has yet to come out. They further alleged delays in registering an FIR and claimed that murder charges were initially not included.

Legal Action And Ongoing Investigation

Following sustained protests, police registered a case against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh under charges including dowry death and harassment. While Samarth remains absconding, Giribala Singh has secured anticipatory bail.

The family has also alleged that Twisha faced pressure to terminate a pregnancy and transfer assets worth nearly Rs 20 lakh.

The postmortem report listed the cause of death as “antemortem hanging by ligature”, while also noting “multiple antemortem injuries” across her body. Investigators have preserved viscera, blood, and nail samples for further forensic testing, along with other materials from the scene.

ALSO READ: Vishal Dadlani Criticises Government Over NEET Paper Leak Row, Says ‘Jahil Gawaro Ko Power Mai Mat Daliye’

‘I Am Trapped’

Perhaps the most haunting element of the case lies in Twisha’s final conversations.

In a WhatsApp chat dated May 7, she wrote, "I have been under anxiety because I am sitting at home. I want to do something with my life. Shaadi makes your family, but you cannot stop working on yourself, for yourself regardless where you are".

She told her friend, "Shaadi ki khujli me shaadi mat karna. Soch samaj kar aage badhna. Filhal bas yahi kahungi. Call you sometime soon."

When her friend expressed concern, Twisha responded, "Main theek hoon. Mujhe bas ghar ki bahut yaad aati hai. Teri yaad aati hai."

In another chat on Instagram, her distress appeared sharper.

She said, "I am trapped bro. Bas tu mat phasna. Can't talk much. I will call when the time is right".

Her friend replied, "I am worried about you. I love you so much."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the investigation into Twisha Sharma's death?

Twisha Sharma's death, initially believed to be suicide, is now being investigated as potentially foul play due to allegations of procedural lapses and a contested autopsy.

What was the critical oversight during Twisha Sharma's autopsy?

The ligature material was not provided to forensic experts during the autopsy, preventing a standard comparison of neck injuries with the alleged hanging object.

What allegations has Twisha Sharma's family made?

Her family alleges murder, citing visible injuries, an unusual ligature mark, and potential tampering with the scene. They also claim harassment and pressure to terminate a pregnancy.

What legal actions have been taken against Twisha Sharma's husband and mother-in-law?

Police have registered cases against her husband and mother-in-law for dowry death and harassment. Her husband is absconding, while her mother-in-law has secured anticipatory bail.

What did Twisha Sharma's final messages reveal about her state of mind?

Her final conversations suggested she felt trapped and anxious, expressing a desire to work on herself and warning a friend against rushing into marriage.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
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NOIDA Bhopal News Twisha Sharma Miss Pune 2012 Twisha Sharma Chats
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