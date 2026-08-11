Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KBC premiere welcomed Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan.

Preity's children recognize Bachchan from his 1979 song.

Bachchan joked children perceive him primarily as

The premier episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati witnessed Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, along with Aamir Khan, the first guests of the season.

During a fun exchange on the hot seat with host Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta shared how the screen icon is an absolute favourite in her household.

The conversation started when the actress asked the host, “Sabse jyada film industry mein joh mere gharmein popular hain, aap guess kijiye woh kaun hain” (Guess who is the most popular person from the film industry in my house?) to which Big B joking said, “Koi bhi nahi.” (Nobody)

The actress further went on to reveal that her children know the megastar best through his famous song "Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto" (from the 1979 film Mr. Natwarlal), “Aap, not for your movies, sorry mere bacche aapka woh ganna sunte hain, they tell me mom sher wala gaana.. mere paas aao mere… woh joh aap kartein hain na jingle tunes, so my kids always do that” (You! But not for your movies. My kids listen to that song of yours. They tell me 'Mom, play the tiger song... Mere Paas Aao Mere...'. That jingle tune you do, my kids are always doing that)

Preity left the studio in splits, prompting Big B to share his own hilarious observation about how the younger generation perceives his 55-year cinematic legacy. “Chaliye dhanyawaad hain kisi film se humara sambandh rakhetin hain woh.. itne bacche milte haina, woh apne mummy-daddy aakarke yaha boltein hain, sir humara chota baccha hain 5 saal ka picture dekhtein hi bolta hai Sir, KBC uncle.. yaani 50-55 saal hogaye kaam karte huye, itni filmo mein kaam kia hain kisi character kaa naam hi nahi lete hai, sirf unko KBC yaad ata hain”

(Well, thank you, at least they associate me with some movie! So many parents come up to me and say, 'Sir, our 5-year-old child sees your photo and says, Look, KBC Uncle.' Meaning after working for 50-55 years in movies and doing so many films, nobody takes the name of any character, they only remember KBC)

For the uninitiated, the iconic song loved by Preity Zinta’s children featured in Big B's superhit movie Mr. Natwarlal which released in 1979.

The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ajit, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan and the music was constructed by Rajesh Roshan, with the songs written by Anand Bakshi.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)