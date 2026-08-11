India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPreity Zinta Reveals Her Twins Know Amitabh Bachchan Through ‘Mr. Natwarlal’ Song, Call It ‘Sher Wala Gaana’

Preity Zinta Reveals Her Twins Know Amitabh Bachchan Through ‘Mr. Natwarlal’ Song, Call It ‘Sher Wala Gaana’

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which recently welcomed Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Aamir Khan as guests.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • KBC premiere welcomed Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan.
  • Preity's children recognize Bachchan from his 1979 song.
  • Bachchan joked children perceive him primarily as

The premier episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati witnessed Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, along with Aamir Khan, the first guests of the season.

During a fun exchange on the hot seat with host Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta shared how the screen icon is an absolute favourite in her household.

The conversation started when the actress asked the host, “Sabse jyada film industry mein joh mere gharmein popular hain, aap guess kijiye woh kaun hain” (Guess who is the most popular person from the film industry in my house?) to which Big B joking said, “Koi bhi nahi.” (Nobody)

The actress further went on to reveal that her children know the megastar best through his famous song "Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto" (from the 1979 film Mr. Natwarlal), “Aap, not for your movies, sorry mere bacche aapka woh ganna sunte hain, they tell me mom sher wala gaana.. mere paas aao mere… woh joh aap kartein hain na jingle tunes, so my kids always do that” (You! But not for your movies. My kids listen to that song of yours. They tell me 'Mom, play the tiger song... Mere Paas Aao Mere...'. That jingle tune you do, my kids are always doing that)

Preity left the studio in splits, prompting Big B to share his own hilarious observation about how the younger generation perceives his 55-year cinematic legacy. “Chaliye dhanyawaad hain kisi film se humara sambandh rakhetin hain woh.. itne bacche milte haina, woh apne mummy-daddy aakarke yaha boltein hain, sir humara chota baccha hain 5 saal ka picture dekhtein hi bolta hai Sir, KBC uncle.. yaani 50-55 saal hogaye kaam karte huye, itni filmo mein kaam kia hain kisi character kaa naam hi nahi lete hai, sirf unko KBC yaad ata hain”

(Well, thank you, at least they associate me with some movie! So many parents come up to me and say, 'Sir, our 5-year-old child sees your photo and says, Look, KBC Uncle.' Meaning after working for 50-55 years in movies and doing so many films, nobody takes the name of any character, they only remember KBC)

For the uninitiated, the iconic song loved by Preity Zinta’s children featured in Big B's superhit movie Mr. Natwarlal which released in 1979.

The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ajit, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan and the music was constructed by Rajesh Roshan, with the songs written by Anand Bakshi.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Aug 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Aamir Khan Preity Zinta Kaun Banega Crorepati Sunny Deol
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Preity Zinta Reveals Her Twins Know Amitabh Bachchan Through ‘Mr. Natwarlal’ Song, Call It ‘Sher Wala Gaana’
Preity Zinta’s Twins Know Amitabh Bachchan Through ‘Mr. Natwarlal’ Song, Call It ‘Sher Wala Gaana’
Celebrities
Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2’ Opens Casting Call, Makers Invite Actors To Audition
Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2’ Opens Casting Call, Makers Invite Actors To Audition
Celebrities
Brad Pitt Reveals He’s Returned To Drinking After 7 Years Of Sobriety
Brad Pitt Reveals He’s Returned To Drinking After 7 Years Of Sobriety
Celebrities
Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Reports Of Playing Mehmood In RD Burman’s Biopic: ‘Haven’t Been Approached’
Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Reports Of Playing Mehmood In RD Burman’s Biopic: ‘Haven’t Been Approached’
Advertisement

Videos

BIG UPDATE: Jharkhand Students Face Water Cannon, Refuse to Back Down
BIG BREAKING: Jharkhand Students Reach Assembly Via Back Route, Break 7 Barricades
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Halted 300 Metres From Old Assembly, Demand March Ahead
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Break 3 Barricades, March Toward Assembly
Assembly March: Fasting protester Devendra Mahto reaches the march site by ambulance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget