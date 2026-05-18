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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Drops Cryptic Post On ‘Loneliness’ With Shirtless Pic; Iulia Vantur, Sneha Ullal React

Salman Khan Drops Cryptic Post On ‘Loneliness’ With Shirtless Pic; Iulia Vantur, Sneha Ullal React

Salman Khan, 60, shared a shirtless picture of himself on Sunday, flaunting his toned physique, along with a thought-provoking caption.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 May 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan posted a cryptic message about being alone.
  • He differentiated 'alone' as by choice, 'lonely' as unwanted.
  • Fans and celebrities like Sneha Ullal, Iulia Vantur reacted.
  • Social media users shared mixed, emotional, and humorous responses.

Salman Khan dropped a cryptic post on social media over the weekend that got fans talking online. In the post, the actor talked about being “alone and lonely” and how the two terms are different from each other. He then left it up to people to interpret what applied to them. 

Salman Khan’s Cryptic Post On ‘Loneliness’

On Sunday evening, Salman posted the picture along with a thought-provoking caption about solitude and loneliness.

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“By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yourself - Alone and Lonely. Alone is by choice and lonely is when nobody wants to be with you… Ab iske aage you figure out what you need to do,” he wrote on his social media handles.

The post quickly went viral, drawing reactions from fans as well as celebrities close to the actor.

Iulia Vantur, Sneha Ullal React

Sneha Ullal reacted playfully to Salman’s post and commented, “Uffff Adiiii, why didn’t you do all this during Lucky?” Salman and Sneha had starred together in the 2005 film Lucky: No Time for Love, directed by Radhika Rao and Vijay Sapru.

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Iulia Vantur responded with a string of fire emojis, adding to the buzz around the post.

Social Media Reactions

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) had mixed and emotional reactions to Salman’s caption. One user wrote, “Millions of people want to be with you, so how can loneliness even exist?”

Another joked, “He’s over 60 and still looks like this, while I’m struggling with a belly in my 30s.”

A third user recalled one of Salman’s old quotes, writing, “I still remember when he said, ‘Work hard and let your work speak for itself.’”

Others took a more emotional route, with one fan commenting, “Being alone can be peaceful, but loneliness can slowly break a person from within.”

Another added, “Born alone… live alone… die alone.”

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Salman Khan post on social media?

Salman Khan posted a cryptic message differentiating between being 'alone' and 'lonely'. He stated that being alone is a choice, while loneliness occurs when nobody wants to be with you.

How did Sneha Ullal react to Salman Khan's post?

Sneha Ullal playfully referenced their film 'Lucky' and asked why he didn't express these thoughts during their collaboration.

What were some fan reactions to Salman Khan's post?

Fans had mixed reactions, with some questioning his loneliness given his popularity and others making lighthearted comments about his appearance.

What is the difference between 'alone' and 'lonely' according to Salman Khan?

According to Salman Khan, being 'alone' is a conscious choice, while 'lonely' is a state where no one desires your company.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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