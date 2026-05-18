Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan posted a cryptic message about being alone.

He differentiated 'alone' as by choice, 'lonely' as unwanted.

Fans and celebrities like Sneha Ullal, Iulia Vantur reacted.

Social media users shared mixed, emotional, and humorous responses.

Salman Khan dropped a cryptic post on social media over the weekend that got fans talking online. In the post, the actor talked about being “alone and lonely” and how the two terms are different from each other. He then left it up to people to interpret what applied to them.

Salman Khan’s Cryptic Post On ‘Loneliness’

On Sunday evening, Salman posted the picture along with a thought-provoking caption about solitude and loneliness.

ALSO READ| Vishal Dadlani Criticises Government Over NEET Paper Leak Row, Says ‘Jahil Gawaro Ko Power Mai Mat Daliye’

“By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yourself - Alone and Lonely. Alone is by choice and lonely is when nobody wants to be with you… Ab iske aage you figure out what you need to do,” he wrote on his social media handles.

By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do pic.twitter.com/mRlUKD7gjw — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 17, 2026

The post quickly went viral, drawing reactions from fans as well as celebrities close to the actor.

Iulia Vantur, Sneha Ullal React

Sneha Ullal reacted playfully to Salman’s post and commented, “Uffff Adiiii, why didn’t you do all this during Lucky?” Salman and Sneha had starred together in the 2005 film Lucky: No Time for Love, directed by Radhika Rao and Vijay Sapru.

ALSO READ| Internet Reacts After Suriya ‘Skips’ Mentioning Trisha Krishnan in ‘Karuppu’ Thank-You Post

Iulia Vantur responded with a string of fire emojis, adding to the buzz around the post.

Social Media Reactions

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) had mixed and emotional reactions to Salman’s caption. One user wrote, “Millions of people want to be with you, so how can loneliness even exist?”

Another joked, “He’s over 60 and still looks like this, while I’m struggling with a belly in my 30s.”

A third user recalled one of Salman’s old quotes, writing, “I still remember when he said, ‘Work hard and let your work speak for itself.’”

Others took a more emotional route, with one fan commenting, “Being alone can be peaceful, but loneliness can slowly break a person from within.”

Another added, “Born alone… live alone… die alone.”