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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSameera Reddy Recalls Being Made '2-3 Shades Lighter' For Debut Film, Says She Was Called 'Flat'

Sameera Reddy Recalls Being Made '2-3 Shades Lighter' For Debut Film, Says She Was Called 'Flat'

Sameera Reddy recalls being made '2-3 shades lighter' for her debut film and opens up about colourism, body shaming and overcoming insecurities in a Hauterrfly interview.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sameera Reddy revealed being lightened for her debut film.
  • She endured two decades of industry body shaming pressures.
  • These pressures forced padding, lenses, and posture changes.
  • Reddy ultimately embraced her authentic self in her 40s.

Actor Sameera Reddy has candidly reflected on the pressures she faced while entering the film industry. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, the actor spoke about being expected to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. She revealed that she was made "two to three shades lighter" for her first film. The actress also shared how years of body shaming and self-doubt affected her before she eventually embraced her true self.

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Sameera Reddy Recalls Colour Bias During Her Debut 

Speaking to Hauterrfly, Sameera looked back at her 2002 debut, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, opposite Sohail Khan, and revealed the lengths she was asked to go to in order to fit the industry's beauty expectations.

She said, “In my first film, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, I was made two to three shades lighter. I almost looked grey! I used to full body makeup to match the colour of my face with my body.”

Questioning society's perception of beauty, the actress added, “Do you know how many women have it in their own families? Her own parents and in-laws say, ‘You're dark or fat.' What the hell! Who has given the definition of beauty?”

'It Took Me 20 Years'

The actor also spoke about the emotional impact of trying to live up to an image that didn't reflect who she really was. According to Sameera, it took more than two decades to fully accept herself.

"The confusion with what I had to represent, what I'm selling, and who I am, I have to say it was only in my 40s that I broke it! It took me 20 years because for all these years, I was wearing only padded bras, bum pads, and coloured lenses.”

She mentioned that criticism extended beyond her complexion and touched almost every aspect of her appearance.

“I was always ‘pleasantly plump' since my childhood, as I'd like to put it. When I lost weight, I was told, ‘Your bum is flat.' Today, I can laugh about it. I was struggling till my 30s with my identity that I'm not that fair, I don't have light eyes, and I'm not too tall! I used to hunch and walk because my hero wasn't tall. But now I'm like, ‘That's not my problem, bro! You wear heels!' At that time, it was such a problem. So, what do you do? You make the girl feel bad."

Sameera Says Body Shaming Also Came From Within The Industry

During the same interview, Sameera revealed that comments about her body were not limited to public perception. She said members of the film crew also pressured her to change the way she looked.

"Even the dress designers told me right from the start that I had to do something about it. So, all my outfits had built-in bras with pads. And I've to tell you I've the best collection of pads! I was told so many times, ‘How much can we try with the pads, Sameera? Just do something about it. What is it going to take, anyway?’”

ALSO READ: ‘Beating Your Wife Is Legal As Long As No Bones Are Broken’: Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Shocking Taliban Law

About Maine Dil Tujhko Diya

Maine Dil Tujhko Diya marked the acting debut of both Sameera Reddy and Sohail Khan. Sohail also wrote, directed and produced the 2002 romantic action film.

On the professional front, Sameera recently returned to Hindi cinema after a 14-year hiatus with Abhijeet Mohan Warang's political drama Aakhri Sawal, which was released in theatres on 15 May. The film marked her comeback to the big screen after more than a decade away from Bollywood.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What beauty standards was Sameera Reddy expected to conform to in her first film?

For her debut film, Sameera was made 2-3 shades lighter.

How long did it take Sameera Reddy to fully accept herself after facing industry pressures?

Sameera Reddy revealed it took her 20 years, until her 40s, to fully accept herself. She struggled with her identity, trying to live up to unrealistic beauty standards imposed by the industry.

What types of body shaming did Sameera Reddy experience in the industry?

Sameera faced criticism for her complexion, being called dark and fat.

Has Sameera Reddy returned to acting recently?

Yes, Sameera Reddy recently made a comeback to Hindi cinema after a 14-year hiatus. She starred in the political drama Aakhri Sawal.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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Sameera Reddy Bollywood ENtertainment News Maine Dil Tujhko Diya
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