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English NewsCitiesHeavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued For All 11 Delhi Districts; IMD Issues Alert

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued For All 11 Delhi Districts; IMD Issues Alert

The IMD has issued a heavy rain and thunderstorm warning for several Delhi districts, with lightning and gusty winds of around 60 kmph.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 07:47 PM (IST)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for August 11, forecasting rain and thunderstorms across the city. Light to moderate rain is expected during the morning and forenoon, while very light rain is likely at night. The weather department has forecast rain in Delhi-NCR until August 16. A district-wise nowcast warning issued on Monday also cautioned of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain across all districts of Delhi.

Red Warning For All Delhi Districts

The warning forecasts lightning and thunderstorms with gusty winds of around 60 kmph and heavy rain of more than 15 mm per hour across all districts of Delhi.

The districts listed are Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, Shahdara, South Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi and West Delhi.

Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 89 at 4 pm on Monday.

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Caution Advised Amid Heavy Rain

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during intense rainfall and thunderstorms. Heavy rain, lightning and strong winds could affect road travel and outdoor activities across Delhi.

An orange warning has also been issued for parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, with heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast in parts of East Uttar Pradesh.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rains Monsoon India India Rain
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