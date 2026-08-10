Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhuri Dixit hosts Marathi game show Kon Honar Crorepati.

She sees it celebrating knowledge, aspiration, and inspiring contestants.

The show empowers dreams, previously hosted by Sachin Khedekar.

Madhuri Dixit is set to take on a new role as the host of the upcoming Marathi game show “Kon Honar Crorepati.” Opening up about the show and her experience as a host, the veteran actress said it celebrates curiosity, aspiration, hope and the courage to dream. She also highlighted how the show brings together knowledge, aspirations and inspiring stories of its contestants. In a statement, Madhuri said, “I am truly honoured to be part of a show that inspires people through the power of knowledge and determination. For me, Kon Honar Crorepati is much more than a quiz show.”

“It celebrates curiosity, aspiration, hope and the courage to dream. As a proud Maharashtrian, I am excited to meet contestants, hear their extraordinary stories and witness their dreams unfold on the iconic hot seat. I look forward to sharing this incredible journey with audiences while celebrating the true spirit of knowledge and perseverance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony मराठी (@sonymarathi)

“Kon Honar Crorepati” promises an inspiring journey where knowledge empowers dreams, extraordinary stories take centre stage, and every question has the power to transform lives. Rooted in the spirit of aspiration and possibility, the show celebrates the courage to dream big and the pursuit of knowledge.

The show will soon premier on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV. The Hindi version, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is titled “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Madhuri Dixit has previously appeared on several reality shows as a judge and special guest. However, taking on the role of host for “Kon Honaar Crorepati” marks a new chapter in her television journey.

Veteran actor Sachin Khedekar has been associated with “Kon Honaar Crorepati” as its host for the past few seasons.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)