India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMadhuri Dixit To Host Marathi Game Show ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’, Says Show Celebrates ‘Courage To Dream’

Madhuri Dixit To Host Marathi Game Show ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’, Says Show Celebrates ‘Courage To Dream’

The show, hosted by Madhuri Dixit, will premiere on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV. The Hindi version, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is titled 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madhuri Dixit hosts Marathi game show Kon Honar Crorepati.
  • She sees it celebrating knowledge, aspiration, and inspiring contestants.
  • The show empowers dreams, previously hosted by Sachin Khedekar.

Madhuri Dixit is set to take on a new role as the host of the upcoming Marathi game show “Kon Honar Crorepati.” Opening up about the show and her experience as a host, the veteran actress said it celebrates curiosity, aspiration, hope and the courage to dream. She also highlighted how the show brings together knowledge, aspirations and inspiring stories of its contestants. In a statement, Madhuri said, “I am truly honoured to be part of a show that inspires people through the power of knowledge and determination. For me, Kon Honar Crorepati is much more than a quiz show.”

“It celebrates curiosity, aspiration, hope and the courage to dream. As a proud Maharashtrian, I am excited to meet contestants, hear their extraordinary stories and witness their dreams unfold on the iconic hot seat. I look forward to sharing this incredible journey with audiences while celebrating the true spirit of knowledge and perseverance.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony मराठी (@sonymarathi)

“Kon Honar Crorepati” promises an inspiring journey where knowledge empowers dreams, extraordinary stories take centre stage, and every question has the power to transform lives. Rooted in the spirit of aspiration and possibility, the show celebrates the courage to dream big and the pursuit of knowledge.

The show will soon premier on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV. The Hindi version, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is titled “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Madhuri Dixit has previously appeared on several reality shows as a judge and special guest. However, taking on the role of host for “Kon Honaar Crorepati” marks a new chapter in her television journey.

Veteran actor Sachin Khedekar has been associated with “Kon Honaar Crorepati” as its host for the past few seasons.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Aug 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhuri Dixit Kaun Banega Crorepati Kon Honar Crorepati
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo | WATCH
Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo | WATCH
Celebrities
Priyanka Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Barefoot, Seeks Lord Ganesha’s Blessings: WATCH
Priyanka Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Barefoot, Seeks Lord Ganesha’s Blessings: WATCH
Celebrities
Ajay Devgn Replaces Anup Soni As Crime Patrol Host, Has Already Shot 15 Episodes: Report
Ajay Devgn Replaces Anup Soni As Crime Patrol Host, Has Already Shot 15 Episodes: Report
Celebrities
Guru Randhawa Breaks Silence On Fine Shyt Backlash, Calls It ‘Silly Little Slang’
Guru Randhawa Breaks Silence On Fine Shyt Backlash, Calls It ‘Silly Little Slang’
Advertisement

Videos

BIG UPDATE: Jharkhand Students Face Water Cannon, Refuse to Back Down
BIG BREAKING: Jharkhand Students Reach Assembly Via Back Route, Break 7 Barricades
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Halted 300 Metres From Old Assembly, Demand March Ahead
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Break 3 Barricades, March Toward Assembly
Assembly March: Fasting protester Devendra Mahto reaches the march site by ambulance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget