Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan denied '3 Idiots' character inspired by Sonam Wangchuk.

Khan expressed concern for Wangchuk's health and hunger strike.

Wangchuk's fast demands NEET probe and minister's exit.

Aamir Khan was asked about Sonam Wangchuk and his ongoing hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar - which entered Day 20 - during an event. The actor expressed concern for the activist’s deteriorating health but also cleared up a long-standing misconception. He stated that his character in 3 Idiots was not inspired by Wangchuk.

Aamir Khan Clears Air On ‘3 Idiots’ Inspiration

When asked whether his character in 3 Idiots was based on Sonam Wangchuk, Aamir firmly denied the claim.

“No, that’s not true. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Sonam at the time we were making 3 Idiots. I recently saw a video of Chatur saying that too.”

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When the journalist mentioned that she had seen the clip as well, Aamir responded, “No, he’s wrong. Maybe that’s what Chatur was thinking. But I want to tell you that neither Raju nor Abhijat - the two writers - nor I knew about Sonam.”

The actor, however, praised Wangchuk’s work and said he did not need to be the inspiration behind a film character to earn people’s respect. “However, what Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn’t have to be the inspiration behind the character in 3 Idiots for us to respect him.”

His remarks were met with thunderous applause from the audience.

When asked if he wished to add anything, Aamir said, “Just from a factual point of view, I wanted to clarify that. It’s never been clarified before. In fact, Sonam himself has said that the character is not based on him. He has also clarified it.”

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For the unversed, Aamir Khan played Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad, fondly known as “Rancho”, in 3 Idiots. In the film’s climax, it is revealed that his real identity is Phunsukh Wangdu.

Aamir Khan On Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike

Aamir also shared his thoughts on Wangchuk’s ongoing fast, expressing hope that it would “end well”.

“Well, I think all of us are very concerned for his health and his life, and we hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast and takes care of his health.”

Wangchuk entered the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike on Friday.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das reacted to the video, writing, “Thank you for asking this question. His response was disappointing though.”

Another user commented, “Very cold response... Truly a disappointment. Instead of speaking on the core issue of the education crisis, towards which Sonam Wangchuk wants to draw attention, he is so casually saying, ‘Just end the fast.’ That’s it. No demand for accountability from the government, no seriousness about the issue.”

A third user wrote, “He is disowning it at the wrong moment. This has long been accepted as the truth, or at least very close to it.”

“Imagine denying someone’s contribution after making Rs 1,000 crore,” another user posted.

A fifth wrote, “This is why you should not admire someone or make them your idol. They may be good actors, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are good human beings.”

Another comment read, “What a fake person he is. Ask him how the story of 3 Idiots is so similar to what Sonam Wangchuk has been doing throughout his life. Was it just a coincidence that the film also showed a school in Ladakh? What an ignorant person he is. I reject all his future movies.”

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike

Wangchuk, 59, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since June 28. He has been demanding a dialogue with the government over the alleged NEET paper leak and has also sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the health bulletin shared by Dr Satish Lamba on Thursday, Wangchuk has lost over 9 kg during the course of his fast. His blood sugar level was recorded at 80 mg/dL, his pulse rate at 72 beats per minute, and his blood pressure at 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting. Despite appearing visibly weak, he remains adequately hydrated and mentally alert.

On the 18th day of his fast, Wangchuk appealed to people across the country to join his march to Parliament on July 20 instead of urging him to end his hunger strike.