‘No Firing Took Place At Jantar Mantar, Rahul Misleading People’: JP Nadda Hits Back

Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly changing his stance in Parliament and the broader political narrative, alleging that his objective was to create “anarchy”. Responding to Gandhi’s press conference, Nadda said Parliament had been disrupted for 15 days and accused him of misleading the public over the Jantar Mantar incident by claiming that firing had taken place.

‘Rahul Wants To Create Anarchy’

Nadda said Gandhi had been changing his position on issues instead of seeking discussion in Parliament.

He alleged that Gandhi initially demanded a discussion on NEET, but after the government agreed, he raised the issue of the Ram Mandir trust. Nadda said Gandhi then insisted that the Home Minister respond to the Jantar Mantar incident.

According to Nadda, Gandhi’s intention was to prevent Parliament from functioning.

“Rahul Gandhi does not want the House to function,” Nadda said, accusing him of disrupting proceedings for the past 15 days.

He also rejected Gandhi’s claim that firing had taken place at Jantar Mantar, saying no such incident occurred.

‘Amit Shah Ready To Answer’

Nadda said Amit Shah was ready to answer questions on every issue, including the Jantar Mantar incident.

He said discussions had already taken place on issues such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and inflation, but alleged that Gandhi left after demanding discussions on them.

Nadda said the BJP’s position remained that Parliament should function and that the government was ready to respond to every issue.

Also Read: ‘Not Interested In Fantasy Conversations’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah, Demands Answers on Student Firing

‘Why Silent On Jharkhand Students?’

Nadda also questioned Gandhi over his remarks on the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand.

“Does he not hear the voices of the students in Jharkhand today?” Nadda asked, accusing Gandhi and the Congress of adopting “double standards”.

He alleged that the Congress was engaging in negative politics and creating anarchy while playing the role of an irresponsible opposition. Nadda said such politics did not serve the country’s future or progress.

He also urged Gandhi not to avoid discussions and reiterated that the government was prepared to debate every issue in Parliament.

Also Read: ‘Use Of Force Against Students In Jharkhand Wrong’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Soren Govt