Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taliban law reportedly permits husbands to physically assault wives.

Broken bones or visible injuries lead to 15-day imprisonment.

Human rights groups, Ram Gopal Varma condemn the decree.

Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to a controversial Taliban law that reportedly allows a husband to physically assault his wife as long as it does not result in broken bones or visible injuries. Although the decree was introduced earlier this year, the filmmaker came across it only recently.

According to a CNN report, the law states, “If a husband beats his wife so severely that it results in a broken bone, or an open wound, or a black-and-blue wound appears on her body, and the wife appeals to a judge, then the husband will be considered an offender.” It further adds, “A judge should sentence him to 15 days’ imprisonment.”

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The report also noted that human rights groups have raised serious concerns over the law, especially since women in Afghanistan are barred from leaving their homes without a male guardian. Activists fear the restrictions make it even harder for survivors of domestic violence to seek justice.

Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Taliban Law

Ram Gopal Varma, who appeared shocked after learning about the law, shared a screenshot of an Instagram post discussing it. Rather than commenting, he simply reacted with four flushed-face emojis.

In a follow-up post, the filmmaker shared screenshots of news reports on the decree, seemingly to underscore that the claims were based on published reports.

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The post triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users expressing outrage over the reported law.

“They can introduce any rule and make it legal. The Earth is still flat for them,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Violence doesn’t need broken bones to be illegal - it just needs a broken brain to defend it.”

“Taliban is living in the 1940s in the AI era,” a third user wrote.

Another sarcastically remarked, “Gems of Sharia law.”