The law reportedly allows a husband to physically assault his wife as long as it doesn't result in broken bones, open wounds, or visible bruises. If such injuries occur and she appeals, the husband faces 15 days imprisonment.
‘Beating Your Wife Is Legal As Long As No Bones Are Broken’: Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Shocking Taliban Law
Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to a controversial Taliban law that reportedly punishes men only if their wives approach a court with visible injuries after being assaulted by their husbands.
- Taliban law reportedly permits husbands to physically assault wives.
- Broken bones or visible injuries lead to 15-day imprisonment.
- Human rights groups, Ram Gopal Varma condemn the decree.
Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to a controversial Taliban law that reportedly allows a husband to physically assault his wife as long as it does not result in broken bones or visible injuries. Although the decree was introduced earlier this year, the filmmaker came across it only recently.
According to a CNN report, the law states, “If a husband beats his wife so severely that it results in a broken bone, or an open wound, or a black-and-blue wound appears on her body, and the wife appeals to a judge, then the husband will be considered an offender.” It further adds, “A judge should sentence him to 15 days’ imprisonment.”
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The report also noted that human rights groups have raised serious concerns over the law, especially since women in Afghanistan are barred from leaving their homes without a male guardian. Activists fear the restrictions make it even harder for survivors of domestic violence to seek justice.
Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Taliban Law
Ram Gopal Varma, who appeared shocked after learning about the law, shared a screenshot of an Instagram post discussing it. Rather than commenting, he simply reacted with four flushed-face emojis.
In a follow-up post, the filmmaker shared screenshots of news reports on the decree, seemingly to underscore that the claims were based on published reports.
😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/QPUG7J300A— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 16, 2026
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How Did Social Media Users React?
The post triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users expressing outrage over the reported law.
“They can introduce any rule and make it legal. The Earth is still flat for them,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “Violence doesn’t need broken bones to be illegal - it just needs a broken brain to defend it.”
“Taliban is living in the 1940s in the AI era,” a third user wrote.
Another sarcastically remarked, “Gems of Sharia law.”
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the controversial Taliban law concerning spousal abuse?
How did Ram Gopal Varma react to learning about this law?
Ram Gopal Varma appeared shocked by the law. He reacted by sharing an Instagram post discussing it with four flushed-face emojis, and later shared news report screenshots to underscore its basis.
Why are human rights groups concerned about the Taliban's spousal abuse law?
Human rights groups have serious concerns because women in Afghanistan are barred from leaving home without a male guardian. This restriction makes it harder for domestic violence survivors to seek justice.
When was this controversial Taliban law introduced?
The decree was introduced earlier this year. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reportedly came across it only recently.