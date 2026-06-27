Are Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Secretly Married? See Viral Picture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral photo sparked Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma secret wedding rumors.

Sindoor, elderly woman, airport sighting fueled marriage speculation.

Neither Pandya nor Sharma addressed the viral photo speculation.

Couple started dating 2025; Pandya divorced Natasa 2024.

A viral photo of cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, has led many to believe that the two have secretly tied the knot. The buzz stems from what appears to be sindoor in Sharma’s hair - a traditional Hindu symbol often associated with married women.

Did Hardik Pandya Secretly Marry Mahieka Sharma?

The image also features an elderly woman standing between Pandya and Sharma, with several social media users claiming she is Sharma’s mother, further fuelling the wedding rumours. While some believe the photo was taken during a private wedding ceremony, others have questioned its authenticity, suggesting it may have been generated using AI.

So far, neither Hardik Pandya nor Mahieka Sharma has responded to the speculation or confirmed the authenticity of the viral image.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma with Mahieka's mom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Di9HQv3sYN — Wren (@wrendom) June 26, 2026

It is interesting to note that Sharma was recently spotted at Mumbai’s international airport wearing what appeared to be the same outfit seen in the now-viral photograph.

ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral photograph.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, “Absolutely beautiful family frame.”

“Have they got married?” posted another.

A third commented, “Sindoor.”

Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Relationship

The two are believed to have begun seeing each other sometime in 2025, with dating rumours first emerging around September of that year after fans noticed Hardik appearing in posts on Mahieka’s Instagram profile. The couple seemingly made things official around Hardik’s birthday the following month.

Since then, Mahieka has regularly shown up to support him on the field, including at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and during the recently wrapped-up IPL 2026 season.

Before his relationship with Mahieka, Hardik was married to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. The two divorced in July 2024 and share a young son named Agastya, whom Hardik continues to co-parent actively. He is frequently seen spending quality time with his son despite the separation.





