Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has offered her perspective on the ongoing discussion around Ranveer Singh and the controversy linked to Don 3. While promoting her latest film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana mentioned that the backlash surrounding the actor may have something to do with the success and subject matter of Dhurandhar. She also claimed that parts of the film industry are uneasy when certain narratives about Pakistan are brought to the screen.

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Kangana Shares Her View On Ranveer Singh Being “Targeted”

During a conversation with News18, Kangana was asked why Ranveer Singh appeared to have become a target within the industry.

At first, she distanced herself from the speculation and responded, "You should ask him that. How would I know?"

However, when reminded that she had previously faced criticism and industry pushback herself, Kangana elaborated on her opinion regarding the situation.

She said, "Main yahi kehna chahti hoonki, ek toh industry jo haiyou know a bit ofinme hai thoda Pakistan prem hai. Adhiktar filmein toh hume Pakistan prem hi sikhate hain na. Abhi tak sikhati aayi hain." [What I want to say is that the industry has, you know, a bit of... There is some love for Pakistan among many people here. Most films have, in a way, taught us to sympathise with or admire Pakistan. That's what they have been doing for years.]

What Kangana Said About Dhurandhar

Kangana went on to connect her comments to Dhurandhar, the blockbuster franchise fronted by Ranveer Singh.

Referring to the film's portrayal of Pakistan, she said that projects presenting what she described as Pakistan's “real face” tend to make some people uncomfortable.

The actor said, "Haan, wohi toh…jab ek aisi film aati hai, jo hume Pakistan ka asli chehra dikhati hai… toh inko fir dard hota hai ki humne jo aajtak kiya uska kya value." [Yes, exactly. That's the point. When a film comes along that shows Pakistan's real face, then some people feel uncomfortable. They start wondering what value remains in everything they have been doing and promoting all these years.]

She further added, "When a film comes along that shows Pakistan's real face, some people feel uncomfortable. They begin questioning the value of everything they have been doing and promoting all these years."

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar amassed a worldwide gross of Rs 1,307.35 crore, including Rs 1,007.85 crore from India and Rs 299.50 crore from overseas markets. The film's net domestic collection stands at Rs 840.20 crore, with earnings recorded across 496,149 shows.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, outperformed the original by collecting Rs 1,813.25 crore worldwide gross. Of this, Rs 1,375.25 crore came from India, while international markets contributed Rs 438 crore. The film's net collection reached Rs 1,149.16 crore, generated from 527,734 shows.

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Kangana’s Latest Film

Kangana is busy promoting Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, directed by Manoj Tapadia.

The film draws inspiration from the story of nurses at Mumbai's Cama Hospital who helped safeguard nearly 400 patients during the 26/11 terror attacks. Alongside Kangana, the film features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Esha Dey and Amrutha Namdev in important roles.