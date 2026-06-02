Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut supports Ranveer Singh amid industry non-cooperation directive.

She relates his situation to her past challenges, emphasizing resilience.

Ranveer Singh exited 'Don 3' late, causing disruption and losses.

Industry bodies issued notices; a producer is challenging the directive.

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, has extended support to actor Ranveer Singh following the controversy over the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) non-cooperation directive issued against him after he exited Don 3 at the eleventh hour.

Kangana Ranaut Backs Ranveer Singh

Speaking at the trailer launch event of her film, Kangana was asked about the FWICE action against Ranveer Singh. She said, “You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody. Aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhe aur dushman na badhein. Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat hai ki unke itne dushman hai. Jeevan mein jab aap aage badhte hain toh bahut sare obstacles aate hain [It is not possible for your status to rise and enemies not to increase. Ranveer Singh should consider what his status is that he has so many enemies. In life, when you move forward, many obstacles come your way].”

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She further said that such bans or industry restrictions do not have a long-term impact and situations eventually settle with time. Drawing from her own experience, she added, “Mere sath bhi itna hua hai and look today I’m doing well. Meri bhi gaadi achi chal rahi hai. Kuch nahi hota [It has happened to me too, and look, today I’m doing well. My car is also running well. Nothing happens]. Everything is going to be fine eventually.”

Ranveer, Farhan’s Fallout Over Don 3

Ranveer Singh reportedly walked out of Don 3 just weeks before the film was scheduled to go on floors, leading to significant disruption for the makers and estimated losses of around Rs 45 crore.

Following the development, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is said to have approached FWICE, which subsequently issued three notices to the actor. After no resolution was reached, the body reportedly imposed a non-cooperation directive and restricted members of several crafts from working with Ranveer Singh until the dispute was resolved.

Following the move, often referred to as a “shadow ban” in industry circles, Ranveer Singh issued a statement choosing not to comment extensively on the matter. He, however, wished the best for the franchise.

Singer Mika Singh reportedly offered to intervene, and actor Salman Khan is said to have encouraged both parties to resolve the matter amicably. Film body CINTAA has also expressed disappointment over not being formally informed, despite the situation escalating publicly.

ABP Live also reported earlier that Ranveer Singh reportedly offered to collaborate on another film with Farhan Akhtar and even reached out to his sister with the same proposal. However, a source close to the development said that the Akhtar family does not wish to work with him again.

Veteran producer TP Aggarwal has reportedly moved court challenging FWICE’s directive while also extending support to Ranveer Singh.