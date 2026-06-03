Ranveer Singh Takes Legal Route Against FWICE Action Over ‘Don 3’ Fallout: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh sent legal notice to film workers' body over dispute.

Trade body previously issued non-cooperation directive against the actor.

Dispute arose from Singh's last-minute exit from 'Don 3' film.

Kangana Ranaut supported Singh, comparing his situation to her own.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly sent a legal notice to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) days after the trade body issued a non-cooperation directive against him over his reported exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 at the last minute. The development comes at a time when veteran producer TP Aggarwal has moved court challenging FWICE’s directive against the actor.

Ranveer Takes Legal Action Against FWICE

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ranveer Singh served a legal notice to the film workers' body on Tuesday. While the report confirmed the legal move, it did not disclose further details about the contents of the notice.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Supports Ranveer Singh After FWICE Directive Over Don 3, Says ‘I’ve Been Banned By Everybody’

The legal action comes shortly after actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut publicly backed Ranveer Singh and urged him not to be discouraged by the controversy.

“You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody. Aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhe aur dushman na badhein. Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat hai ki unke itne dushman hai. Jeevan mein jab aap aage badhte hain toh bahut sare obstacles aate hain [It is not possible for your status to rise and enemies not to increase. Ranveer Singh should consider what his status is that he has so many enemies. In life, when you move forward, many obstacles come your way],” she said.

Kangana further added, “Mere sath bhi itna hua hai and look today I’m doing well. Meri bhi gaadi achi chal rahi hai. Kuch nahi hota [It has happened to me too, and look, today I’m doing well. My car is also running well. Nothing happens]. Everything is going to be fine eventually.”

Ranveer, Farhan’s Don 3 Dispute

It all started when Ranveer Singh exited Don 3 just weeks before the film was scheduled to go on floors, leading to losses of nearly Rs 45 crore for the producers. The film was announced in 2023.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Gets Emotional At Family Wedding With Ranveer Singh, Video Goes Viral

In April this year, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached FWICE over the issue. The trade body subsequently sent three notices to Ranveer Singh. When no resolution was reached, FWICE imposed a non-cooperation directive, effectively asking its members across various crafts not to work on the actor's projects until the matter was resolved.

“Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film,” FWICE said in its notice dated May 25.

The notice further stated, “None of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects. We have requested that all producers take a stand, join us in solidarity, speak out against this conduct, and make a firm decision.”

Following the directive, described as a “shadow ban” within industry circles, Ranveer Singh released a statement maintaining that he would not comment extensively on the matter and wished the best for the Don franchise.

“Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” the statement read.

Singer Mika Singh reportedly offered to mediate, and Salman Khan is said to have encouraged both sides to resolve the issue amicably.

ABP Live had also reported earlier that Ranveer Singh allegedly proposed working on another project with Farhan Akhtar and even approached Zoya Akhtar with a similar offer. However, a source familiar with the matter claimed that the Akhtar family is no longer interested in working with the actor again.