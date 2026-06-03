Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein Shut Down Dating Rumours After Months Of Speculation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein addressed romance rumors surrounding them.

Lopez explained speculation arises whenever she works with co-stars.

Both stars clarified they are not dating, calling it professional.

Rumors intensified due to their chemistry promoting 'Office Romance'.

For months, fans have speculated about a possible romance between Jennifer Lopez and her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein. Their rapport during promotional appearances and growing buzz around their upcoming Netflix film only fuelled the conversation. Now, Lopez has directly addressed the rumours and made her relationship status clear.

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Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein Respond To Rumours

Lopez and Goldstein appeared together on NBC's Today show while promoting Office Romance, their upcoming romantic comedy, in which Lopez plays a powerful chief executive and Goldstein portrays a lawyer.

As discussion turned to their off-screen chemistry, host asked the pair about persistent reports suggesting they were more than colleagues.

Lopez dismissed the speculation with humour, pointing out that she is frequently linked to people she works with.

She said, "There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person."

Goldstein joined in the joke saying, "I think if you stand near her, that's what happens. That's why I've been standing so close this whole time."

Lopez Makes Her Position Clear

When Guthrie pressed for a more direct response, Lopez explained why she rarely pays attention to such speculation.

She said, "That was not an answer? It was an answer! Because all these people that they put me with... I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. There was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn't make it true."

Then she addressed the matter clearly, saying, "Not dating."

Goldstein immediately backed up her statement with a brief response, "Correct".

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How The Rumours Started

Speculation surrounding the pair intensified as excitement built around Office Romance. Their public appearances together, combined with their natural chemistry during interviews, led many fans to wonder whether a real-life romance had developed.

Interest grew further after an older clip of Goldstein resurfaced online, in which he revealed that Lopez was his celebrity crush.

Despite the online chatter, both stars have now made it clear that their connection remains professional.