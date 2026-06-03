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Actor Suriya reportedly doubles his film remuneration post-success.

Suriya and Jyothika prioritize family over public superstardom.

Director reveals

Tamil superstar Suriya appears to be enjoying a strong comeback at the box office. After facing a series of setbacks in recent years, his latest film, Karuppu, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, has emerged as a commercial success, reportedly giving the actor a much-needed boost in his career.

Suriya Hikes Fee After Karuppu Success

The success of Karuppu has led to a significant revision in Suriya's remuneration. The actor is said to have increased his fee from Rs 45 crore to Rs 90 crore following the film's performance.

Interestingly, Suriya had agreed to work on Karuppu for a comparatively lower fee. The film was produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, headed by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu, who are cousins of Suriya’s wife, actor Jyothika. Given the family connection, the actor is believed to have taken a more flexible approach to his remuneration for the project.

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As Suriya is basking in the success of Karuppu, Jyothika has also been in the spotlight with the release of her Prime Video project System, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Jyothika and Ashutosh Gowariker. Together, the couple remain among the most prominent names in the South Indian film industry.

Couple Keeps Stardom Outside Home

Despite their celebrity status, Jyothika says their home life is far removed from the glamour associated with stardom. On sharing a household with another superstar, she emphasised that family takes precedence over fame.

“I guess we leave the superstardom outside the door when we enter home. And we are just parents of our kids. So absolutely we are parents at home, superstardom stays outside,” Jyothika said.

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About Karuppu

Karuppu, which hit theatres a day later than originally planned due to pending financier settlements, is directed by RJ Balaji, who also plays the film’s antagonist. The Tamil action-fantasy drama also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Supreeth Reddy.

The story revolves around Vettai Karuppu, a guardian deity who assumes the identity of a lawyer to take on corruption within the judicial system while fighting for justice for a young girl awaiting a liver transplant.

Now in its third week at the box office, Karuppu has become a major commercial success. The film has minted Rs 216.10 crore across India, with its net collection standing at Rs 186.90 crore, according to data available on Sacnilk. Tamil Nadu remains its strongest market, contributing Rs 158.80 crore, while the Telugu version has added another Rs 28.10 crore to the tally.

Last week, director RJ Balaji revealed that Karuppu was originally intended to be Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s final film before his full-time political entry. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Balaji said, “This was supposed to be his last film, so we had two or three meetings over a period of time, discussing his political entry and deciding which film he should do as his final project.”

Balaji recalled that Vijay eventually decided not to move forward with the project. He respected the actor’s decision and held no reservations.

“I felt his reasons were justified. I told him, ‘Sir, I absolutely respect your decision. Thank you so much.’ By then, I had already narrated two stories to him after he asked me if I had something suitable. I considered that itself a huge sign of respect for my work and creativity,” Balaji said.

Following Vijay’s exit from the project, actor Suriya came on board, eventually headlining Karuppu, which has gone on to become a major box-office success. On the other hand, Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to get an official release date.