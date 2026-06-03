DK Shivakumar Set To Become Karnataka CM, Key Ministers Expected To Take Oath

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DK Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister.

Governor will administer oath; cabinet size initially 10-12.

New CM discussed cabinet formation with Congress leadership.

Siddaramaiah appointed to Congress Working Committee.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, June 3. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office at a ceremony scheduled for 4 p.m. at Lok Bhavan.

Shivakumar will take over the state's top post following the resignation of Siddaramaiah, who stepped down after the Congress high command's decision on the leadership transition.

The senior Congress leader was formally elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party on Saturday, clearing the way for his elevation as chief minister.

10-12 Ministers Likely to Take Oath

Sources indicated that between 10 and 12 legislators could be inducted into the cabinet during the swearing-in ceremony.

A broader cabinet expansion is expected after the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections later this month.

Ahead of the government formation, Shivakumar held discussions in New Delhi on Tuesday with the Congress leadership regarding the composition of the new cabinet. Siddaramaiah also attended the meeting.

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Congress Leadership Holds Detailed Deliberations

During the discussions, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The two Karnataka leaders also held separate consultations with Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and the party’s Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

The meetings focused on cabinet formation and the political roadmap for the state following the leadership change.

Senior Leaders Expected in New Cabinet

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah left for Bengaluru on Tuesday night following the meetings in Delhi.

According to sources, G Parameshwara, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy, MB Patil and Yathindra Siddaramaiah are among the leaders who could take oath as ministers on Wednesday.

Under constitutional provisions, Karnataka's Council of Ministers can have a maximum of 34 members, including the chief minister.

Balancing Regional and Social Equations a Key Challenge

Sources said the new cabinet is likely to feature a mix of experienced leaders and fresh faces.

The Congress leadership is expected to take caste equations, regional representation and the interests of leaders aligned with Siddaramaiah into account while finalising the ministerial team.

There is also speculation that the government could appoint multiple deputy chief ministers, while some ministers from the outgoing Siddaramaiah cabinet may not find a place in the new dispensation.

Managing Aspirations Within Congress

Party insiders say Shivakumar faces the difficult task of accommodating competing interests within the Congress ranks.

With a large number of aspirants vying for a limited number of ministerial positions, the new chief minister will have to strike a careful balance to prevent dissatisfaction from spilling into wider unrest within the party.

How Shivakumar manages these expectations in the coming weeks could play a crucial role in shaping the stability of his government.

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Siddaramaiah Appointed to CWC

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has been appointed a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

The move came on Tuesday, a day after his son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that he would be included in the new cabinet.

Following a meeting with Shivakumar on May 31, Yathindra had said he expected to secure a ministerial berth and claimed that the party leadership had assured him of a place in the government.