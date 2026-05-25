Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Dhruv Rathee criticized PM Modi's accountability and transparency.

Actor Rupali Ganguly defended PM Modi's global respect and leadership.

Ganguly stated Indians don't need foreign YouTubers to speak for them.

PM Modi concluded a productive diplomatic visit to Italy.

Actor Rupali Ganguly has reacted to the controversy surrounding YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after his remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a fierce online debate. The actor came out strongly in defence of the Prime Minister, stating that millions of Indians respect him and do not require “a YouTuber sitting abroad” to speak on their behalf.

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Dhruv Rathee’s Post Triggers Online Backlash

The controversy erupted after Dhruv Rathee shared a strongly worded post on X aimed at PM Modi. In the post, he questioned the Prime Minister’s accountability and transparency, while urging foreign journalists to confront him publicly during overseas visits.

He wrote, “Modi deserves to be humiliated everywhere he goes. He has not given a single press conference in 12 years since he became the Prime Minister. He fails to fulfill the basic transparency and accountability requirements of being a leader. I would like to encourage foreign journalists from other European countries to ask him questions wherever they see him, just like Helle Lyng did. Embarrass him so much that he is forced to show some accountability in front of people. You will be doing great service for India’s progress.”

The remarks quickly went viral and sparked intense reactions across social media platforms.

Rupali Ganguly Defends PM Modi

Responding directly to the post on X, Rupali Ganguly criticised Dhruv Rathee’s comments and defended the Prime Minister’s global stature and electoral success.

She wrote, “It’s funny hearing the word “humiliation” for Our Prime Minister, a leader who is continuously being honoured by countries around the world with their top civilian awards. My PM is among the most internationally respected and honoured leaders in the world today, and he is the democratically elected Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy. He has been winning democratic elections continuously for over 25 years now. First as a Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister. There are simply no words to describe how deeply millions of us love, admire, and trust him. And as for India’s progress, leave that to us Indians.”

The actor further added, “More than 1.4 billion Indians are capable enough of deciding what is good for our country. We don’t need a YouTuber sitting abroad, disconnected from India’s ground reality, pretending to be our spokesperson while building his entire online career around mocking, criticizing, and fearmongering about the very country that made him relevant.”

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PM Modi Wraps Up Italy Visit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded his visit to Italy, the final stop of his five-nation diplomatic tour. During the visit, he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and described the trip as “very productive”.

According to the Prime Minister, one of the major outcomes of the visit was the decision to elevate India-Italy relations to a “Special Strategic Partnership”.

PM Modi had arrived in Rome last Tuesday at the invitation of Giorgia Meloni. Shortly after landing, photos of the two leaders together gained widespread attention online, with the Prime Minister referring to the Italian leader as his “friend”.