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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRupali Ganguly Slams Dhruv Rathee's 'Humiliate PM' Remark, Says '1.4 Billion Indians Can Decide'

Rupali Ganguly Slams Dhruv Rathee's 'Humiliate PM' Remark, Says '1.4 Billion Indians Can Decide'

Actor Rupali Ganguly reacted to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after his controversial comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked debate online. Here’s what both said.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 May 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • YouTuber Dhruv Rathee criticized PM Modi's accountability and transparency.
  • Actor Rupali Ganguly defended PM Modi's global respect and leadership.
  • Ganguly stated Indians don't need foreign YouTubers to speak for them.
  • PM Modi concluded a productive diplomatic visit to Italy.

Actor Rupali Ganguly has reacted to the controversy surrounding YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after his remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a fierce online debate. The actor came out strongly in defence of the Prime Minister, stating that millions of Indians respect him and do not require “a YouTuber sitting abroad” to speak on their behalf.

ALSO READ: Internet Revisits Anil Kapoor, Sridevi’s Iconic Mr India Cockroach Scene As CJP Craze Continues: WATCH

Dhruv Rathee’s Post Triggers Online Backlash

The controversy erupted after Dhruv Rathee shared a strongly worded post on X aimed at PM Modi. In the post, he questioned the Prime Minister’s accountability and transparency, while urging foreign journalists to confront him publicly during overseas visits.

He wrote, “Modi deserves to be humiliated everywhere he goes. He has not given a single press conference in 12 years since he became the Prime Minister. He fails to fulfill the basic transparency and accountability requirements of being a leader. I would like to encourage foreign journalists from other European countries to ask him questions wherever they see him, just like Helle Lyng did. Embarrass him so much that he is forced to show some accountability in front of people. You will be doing great service for India’s progress.”

The remarks quickly went viral and sparked intense reactions across social media platforms.

Rupali Ganguly Defends PM Modi

Responding directly to the post on X, Rupali Ganguly criticised Dhruv Rathee’s comments and defended the Prime Minister’s global stature and electoral success.

She wrote, “It’s funny hearing the word “humiliation” for Our Prime Minister, a leader who is continuously being honoured by countries around the world with their top civilian awards. My PM is among the most internationally respected and honoured leaders in the world today, and he is the democratically elected Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy. He has been winning democratic elections continuously for over 25 years now. First as a Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister. There are simply no words to describe how deeply millions of us love, admire, and trust him. And as for India’s progress, leave that to us Indians.”

The actor further added, “More than 1.4 billion Indians are capable enough of deciding what is good for our country. We don’t need a YouTuber sitting abroad, disconnected from India’s ground reality, pretending to be our spokesperson while building his entire online career around mocking, criticizing, and fearmongering about the very country that made him relevant.”

ALSO READ: 'Reducing PMO To A Joke On Foreign Soil Isn't Dissent': Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee Over Remarks On PM Modi

PM Modi Wraps Up Italy Visit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded his visit to Italy, the final stop of his five-nation diplomatic tour. During the visit, he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and described the trip as “very productive”.

According to the Prime Minister, one of the major outcomes of the visit was the decision to elevate India-Italy relations to a “Special Strategic Partnership”.

PM Modi had arrived in Rome last Tuesday at the invitation of Giorgia Meloni. Shortly after landing, photos of the two leaders together gained widespread attention online, with the Prime Minister referring to the Italian leader as his “friend”.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did YouTuber Dhruv Rathee face backlash?

Dhruv Rathee faced backlash for a post on X criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urging foreign journalists to confront him publicly.

What was Rupali Ganguly's reaction to Dhruv Rathee's comments?

Rupali Ganguly defended PM Modi, stating that he is highly respected globally and that Indians do not need a YouTuber abroad to speak for them.

What did Dhruv Rathee's post suggest about PM Modi?

The post questioned PM Modi's accountability and transparency, suggesting he has avoided press conferences and urging foreign journalists to challenge him.

How did Rupali Ganguly describe PM Modi's standing?

She called him one of the most internationally respected and honored leaders, highlighting his electoral success and the trust millions of Indians place in him.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi PM Modi Dhruv Rathee 'Narendra Modi'
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