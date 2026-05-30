Siddaramaiah Backs DK Shivakumar, Calls For 'Second Freedom Struggle' To Save Constitution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Siddaramaiah congratulates Shivakumar on Congress Legislature Party leadership.

He urges Shivakumar to continue state development and strengthen Congress ideologically.

Siddaramaiah highlights Karnataka's success as a model state for revenue and opportunity.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday congratulated Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party and urged him to carry forward the state’s development model while strengthening the Congress party ideologically.

In a detailed message shared on social media, Siddaramaiah praised Shivakumar’s leadership qualities and organisational abilities, while also expressing concern over what he described as growing threats to constitutional values and social harmony in the country.

Siddaramaiah Praises Shivakumar’s Leadership

“Heartfelt congratulations to Comrade D.K. Shivakumar on being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party,” Siddaramaiah wrote.

Addressing Shivakumar directly, he said, “Dear Shivakumar, as a colleague, I have closely observed your indomitable dynamism, organizational acumen, and unwavering loyalty to the Congress party. I wholeheartedly wish that all of this is put to good use for the people of the state.”

The Chief Minister said Karnataka had emerged as a model state in terms of both revenue generation and equitable distribution of opportunities.

“Today, Karnataka not only holds the top position in the country in terms of revenue but has also become a model for the nation in the equitable distribution of wealth, power, and opportunities. The fact that other states are adopting and implementing every scheme we have initiated fills us all with pride,” he said.

Siddaramaiah Passes On Responsibilities

Siddaramaiah reflected on his tenure as Chief Minister and said he was proud of helping transform Karnataka into a “prosperous, self-reliant, and self-respecting state.”

“For a total of eight years, I had the opportunity to serve as the Chief Minister of the state, and I take pride in having utilized that opportunity to develop Karnataka into a prosperous, self-reliant, and self-respecting state. The responsibility of carrying this development forward now rests on your shoulders,” he said.

“I have firm belief that you possess the steadfastness, capability, and foresight required for that,” he added.

He also said the country was facing anxiety arising from economic insecurity and stressed the need for strong governance.

“In a situation where the entire country is gripped by fear due to economic insecurity, the people of the state too are anxious about the future. Along with instilling confidence in them through competent governance, the responsibility of leading the state on the path of development lies with you,” Siddaramaiah said.

Congress Must Not ‘Lose Ideologically’

The Congress leader acknowledged recent political setbacks faced by the party at the national level but stressed that ideological commitment remained crucial.

“In recent days, the Congress party has faced some political setbacks at the national level. We may win or lose elections. But we must never lose ideologically,” he wrote.

“I am one who believes that if a political party loses ideologically, it cannot win elections and will eventually perish,” Siddaramaiah added.

Calling the Congress party “like our mother,” he urged party workers to restore its past glory.

“Along with the development of the state, we all bear the responsibility of restoring the past glory of the Congress party, which is like our mother,” he said.

‘Second Freedom Struggle’ Remark

Siddaramaiah also accused forces in the country of dividing society in the name of caste and religion and undermining constitutional values.

“The harmonious India built by the senior leaders of the Congress party through sacrifices and struggles is being torn apart in the name of caste and religion. The Constitution itself is being questioned. Those who question the government are being suppressed. Those who killed Gandhi are now setting out to glorify Godse,” he wrote.

He said strengthening the Congress party was essential to protecting the Constitution and the country’s unity.

“The only and correct path for us to save the country is to resolve to strengthen the Congress party, which has embraced the values of equality, harmony, social justice, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution as its own ideology, right from the grassroots level ideologically,” Siddaramaiah said.

“We are in a phase where we must wage a second freedom struggle to protect the unity and integrity of the country and safeguard the honor of the Constitution,” he added.

Concluding his message, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in Shivakumar’s leadership.

“In this struggle, not just the legislature party but the seven crore people of the state will stand with you. May you always achieve success,” he wrote.