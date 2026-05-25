Ananya Panday Net Worth: From Rs 3 Crore Film To Luxury Cars, Here’s How Rich She Is

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Panday also earns significantly from brand endorsements and real estate.

Ananya Panday has been making headlines these days for her latest release Chaand Mera Dil. In this intense romantic drama, Ananya is seen sharing screen space with Lakshya for the first time. The film has received positive reviews from critics. Although it had a slow start, it performed well over its opening weekend and crossed the 10 crore mark.

Amid all this, talking about Ananya herself, the actress is considered one of Bollywood’s most talented young stars and a Gen Z celebrity who has built a massive empire at a very young age. Here’s taking a look at how much wealth the 27-year-old actress owns.

How Much Is Ananya Panday’s Net Worth?

Daughter of Chunky Pandey, Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. Since then, she has appeared in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Over the years, she has gained attention not only for her films but also for her luxurious and glamorous lifestyle.

ALSO READ | Hema Malini To Accept Dharmendra’s Posthumous Padma Vibhushan In Delhi; Calls It A ‘Big, Emotional Moment’

According to a report by the Times of India, the Chaand Mera Dil actress has an estimated net worth of around 74 Crore Rupees (approximately USD 9 million). She has built this fortune through film fees, brand endorsements, and smart investments.

How Much Fee Does Ananya Charge For Films?

According to media reports, Ananya Panday charges around Rs 3 crore for a single film. She is currently one of Bollywood’s most popular Gen Z stars and enjoys a massive fan following of 26.3 million followers on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan’s Instagram Back After Temporary Glitch Showed ‘User Not Found’ Message

Ananya Panday Earns Big Through Brand Endorsements

Ananya also earns a major portion of her income through brand endorsements. She has endorsed brands like Drools, Skechers, Hide & Seek, and several others. According to media reports, she reportedly earns around Rs 50-60 lakh per brand deal.

Along with this, in 2024, she became the brand ambassador for luxury fashion house Chanel, further strengthening her position in the endorsement space.

Investment In Real Estate

Ananya Panday bought her own house in 2023. She lives in an apartment located in the same building as her parents, just one floor away from them. Her dream apartment was designed by Gauri Khan.

Ananya Panday’s Car Collection

Her car collection reflects her glamorous lifestyle. According to Asianet, the Call Me Bae actress owns an impressive collection of luxury cars. This includes a BMW 7 Series worth around Rs 1.70 crore, a stylish Range Rover Sport priced between Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 1.84 crore, and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class worth between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 88 lakh. She also owns a Škoda Kodiaq.