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HomeNews'Meticulously Pre-Planned Attack': Abhishek Banerjee Vows SC Move After Sonarpur Incident

'Meticulously Pre-Planned Attack': Abhishek Banerjee Vows SC Move After Sonarpur Incident

Abhishek Banerjee vowed to move the Supreme Court after the Sonarpur attack, while TMC alleged a "meticulously pre-planned" plot.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 May 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
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  • Party claims breakdown in West Bengal law and order.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has vowed to approach the Supreme Court following the attack on him during a visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal, as the Trinamool Congress accused BJP workers of carrying out a "meticulously pre-planned" assault. The incident has further escalated political tensions in the state, with the TMC alleging a breakdown of law and order and targeting Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari over the attack.

TMC Alleges Conspiracy

The Trinamool Congress claimed that the attack on its national general secretary was orchestrated by BJP workers and reflected a wider attempt to intimidate opposition voices in West Bengal.

The party alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were being subjected to harassment and attacks in public, accusing the BJP of creating an atmosphere of fear and political intimidation. TMC also claimed that lawlessness was being allowed to flourish with political backing.

The party specifically targeted CM Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that the state administration had failed to ensure the safety of opposition workers and citizens.

Also Read: 'Shame On BJP': Mamata Banerjee Reacts Sharply After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee

Supreme Court Route

Following the incident, Banerjee said he would pursue legal remedies and move the Supreme Court over the attack. The TMC leader has already indicated that the matter would be taken up through all available constitutional and democratic channels.

In a separate statement, the party stressed that it was the responsibility of the state to protect every citizen, irrespective of gender, caste, religion or political affiliation. It argued that the recent deterioration in law and order had become a matter of serious concern.

The TMC further asserted that it would continue to seek accountability from both those directly involved in the attack and anyone found to have enabled such incidents.

The latest confrontation comes amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal following allegations of post-poll violence and clashes between rival political groups. Banerjee was attacked during a visit to meet families affected by post-election violence in Sonarpur, where he was reportedly pelted with eggs and stones and surrounded by a hostile crowd.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee Attacked With Eggs, Stones During Sonarpur Visit; TMC Blames BJP

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 09:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee Attacked Sonarpur Incident
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