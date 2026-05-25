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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRakhi Sawant Reacts To Desi Bling, Jokes About Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Relationship

Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Desi Bling, Jokes About Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Relationship

Netflix shared Rakhi Sawant’s hilarious reaction to Desi Bling, where she joked about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s relationship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 May 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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  • Fans praise Rakhi's commentary, calling it the best online.

Desi Bling has been trending ever since it streamed on Netflix. One way or another, it has been making headlines for its full-fledged drama, flamboyant personalities, and Tejasswi and Karan’s love life. The proposal between lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra turned out to be one of the most talked-about parts of the show. In fact, the show ends with their marriage proposal.

Now, as the Internet is going gaga over this reality TV drama, reactions have started pouring in. In the middle of all this, Netflix posted a video on social media where Rakhi Sawant is seen reacting to the show, especially Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship.

Rakhi’s Video

In the video posted by Netflix, Rakhi is seen making comments about all the personalities on the show, be it Satish Sanpal or the Mirza sisters. She comments on each personality in her signature witty style.

Rakhi was also seen in Bigg Boss, where Tejasswi and Karan were contestants as well. The show is widely known as one of India’s most controversial reality TV shows.

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In the clip, Rakhi mentioned Karan and Tejasswi and said, “The love affair between Tejasswi and you happened because of me." The video clip also shows Karan saying, “I was not her (Tejasswi’s) type, she was not my type. Today, it’s been four years and we are still dating."

To this, Rakhi responds, “Karan Kundrra says she’s not his type and he’s not her type. You two aren’t each other’s types. You two seem like typewriters to me."

Her hilarious style quickly started trending on the internet and attracted reactions from fans.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Celebs React

In the clip, Karan Kundrra himself reacted and wrote, “Queen Rakhiiiii," along with red heart emojis.

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Satish Sanpal also dropped heart-eyed and smiling emojis in the comments. Meanwhile, Pavitra Punia reacted by saying, “My masala" to Rakhi’s response.

Fans Reaction

Several users and Rakhi’s fans also reacted on social media. One user said, “She says exactly what normal people feel," while another wrote, “Best thing on the internet today. Period."

A third comment read, “Rakhi needs her own show, please."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did fans say about Rakhi Sawant's reaction?

Fans found Rakhi's reaction hilarious and relatable, with many stating she said what normal people feel and suggesting she needs her own show.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH Desi Bling
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