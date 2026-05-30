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HomeCitiesFive-Storey Building Collapses Near Saket Metro Station, Several Feared Trapped

Five-Storey Building Collapses Near Saket Metro Station, Several Feared Trapped

A five-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Mehrauli, triggering a rescue operation amid fears that several people may be trapped.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 May 2026 10:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Five-storey building collapsed in South Delhi's Mehrauli.
  • Rescue operations are underway for potentially trapped people.
  • Coaching institute and construction work were present.

A five-storey commercial building collapsed in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on Saturday evening, triggering a large-scale rescue operation amid fears that several people may be trapped under the debris. The incident occurred in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station, where emergency teams rushed to the site after receiving a distress call. While a few people have already been rescued with minor injuries, authorities are yet to confirm the number of occupants inside the building at the time of the collapse. 

Rescue Under Way

The Delhi Fire Services received information about the collapse at 7:44 pm and immediately dispatched seven fire tenders to the site. Firefighters, police personnel and other emergency responders launched a search operation to locate those feared trapped beneath the rubble.

According to officials, the entire five-storey structure came crashing down, leaving behind a massive mound of debris. Visuals from the site showed heaps of concrete, twisted metal frames and broken pillars scattered across the area.

Local residents joined rescue efforts, using mobile phone flashlights to assist emergency personnel. The narrow lanes around the site witnessed chaotic scenes as residents attempted to clear space for rescue vehicles and teams.

Also Read: Rain Sweeps Delhi-NCR, Cloudy Skies Keep Temperatures Down

Students Feared Trapped

Police officials said the building housed a coaching institute on the ground floor, while construction work was under way on the upper levels. Authorities suspect that some of those trapped could be students who were present inside the premises.

According to local residents, three to four people were rescued from beneath the collapsed structure and suffered only minor injuries. They were shifted for medical treatment.

Residents said the glass-facade commercial building generally accommodated a large number of people, including students and employees. However, the exact number of occupants present when the building collapsed remains unclear.

A small adjoining building that housed a mess was also affected by the collapse. People inside were evacuated, and no major injuries have been reported from the neighbouring structure so far.

Locals claimed that nearby buildings remained largely unaffected, limiting the scale of structural damage in the area. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether additional people remain trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations are continuing, and officials said a clearer picture of casualties and damage will emerge once the search is completed.

Also Read: Severe Storm Alert For Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut And Nearby Areas; Winds May Touch 90 Kmph

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mehrauli Saket Metro Station South Delhi Building Collapse
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Five-Storey Building Collapses Near Saket Metro Station, Several Feared Trapped
Five-Storey Building Collapses Near Saket Metro Station, Several Feared Trapped
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Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi's Mehrauli, Several Feared Trapped
Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi's Mehrauli, Several Feared Trapped
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Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi's Mehrauli, Several Feared Trapped
Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi's Mehrauli, Several Feared Trapped
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Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi's Mehrauli, Several Feared Trapped
Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi's Mehrauli, Several Feared Trapped
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