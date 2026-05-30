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HomeNewsWorldPete Hegseth Warns US Ready To Strike Iran Again If Talks Collapse

Pete Hegseth Warns US Ready To Strike Iran Again If Talks Collapse

Addressing the Asia-Pacific security forum, Hegseth said the US had not shifted its focus away from the region despite its ongoing conflict with Iran.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 May 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
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  • Trump considers proposal to extend truce for nuclear deal.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday said the United States is prepared to restart attacks on Iran if negotiations fail to produce an agreement, as talks between Washington and Tehran continue amid major unresolved differences.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth said the US remained fully capable of carrying out military operations if required.

"Our ability to recommence if necessary...we are more than capable," Hegseth said.

"Our stockpiles are more than suited for that, both there and around the globe, so we're in a very good place," he added.

US Can Handle Multiple Global Challenges

Addressing the Asia-Pacific security forum, Hegseth said the US had not shifted its focus away from the region despite its ongoing conflict with Iran.

"We can do two things at one time. We're super-charging our defence industrial base so that we're building 2X, 3X, 4X the munitions very soon to ensure that all of our (operations) plans are properly funded throughout the world," ‌he ⁠said.

The Pentagon chief also said President Donald Trump remained committed to securing a deal with Iran over its nuclear programme.

Trump Considering Proposal To Extend Truce

Hegseth said Trump was "patient" and wanted to make a "great deal" that would ensure Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.

On Friday, Trump said he would meet in a secure White House room to make a "final ⁠determination" on a proposal aimed at ending the Iran war.

The proposal would extend an early-April truce for another 60 days to allow negotiators additional time to reach a permanent agreement.

Conflict Has Triggered Global Economic Concerns

The war launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon.

The conflict has also affected global markets by driving up energy prices amid Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current proposal to end the Iran war?

A proposal is being considered to extend the early-April truce for another 60 days. This extension would give negotiators more time to reach a permanent agreement.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pete Hegseth US Iran Talks US Iran War US Ready To Strike Iran
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