Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rhea Chakraborty reflects on jail's crushing ego and loss of identity.

She hopes to help women facing legal injustices and lacking representation.

Chakraborty reached out to Aryan Khan due to their similar struggles.

Her life drastically changed after Sushant Singh Rajput's 2020 death.

Years after finding herself at the centre of one of Bollywood's highly followed controversies, Rhea Chakraborty has spoken candidly about the emotional scars left behind. In a recent conversation with Variety India, the actress talked about her time in jail, the long-lasting effects of trauma, and the people who stood by her when public opinion seemed overwhelmingly against her.

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Rhea Recalls the Emotional Toll Of Spending Time In Jail

Looking back at the 27 days she spent behind bars, Rhea described the experience as deeply unsettling.

When asked what was most difficult about that period, she said, “The hardest part about being in jail is being in jail. Just knowing that you are no longer part of society. You are a number. You are not a person. You are deemed unfit to live in society. You are so bad or so pathetic that you are considered harmful to society. That is why you have been put away. It really crushes your ego completely. Your self-esteem, too. You question a lot of things. Being away from family and being so uncertain about your liberty and your freedom is really challenging."

Desire To Help Women Facing Similar Struggles

The actress also talked about what she witnessed during her time in prison. According to Rhea, many women were unable to afford proper legal representation despite being caught in lengthy legal processes.

Discussing her hopes for the future, she shared, “In the last five years, I have tried to wear my own oxygen mask first. I was not in a position to help anyone else until I helped myself. But I hope I get to a place where I can fight for injustices in undertrial prisons in India and help people who cannot afford representation."

Reaching Out To Aryan Khan During His Difficult Phase

During the conversation, Rhea also addressed whether she had contacted Aryan Khan when he found himself facing public attention and legal challenges.

She revealed, “I did. When I saw what Aryan was going through, it took me back because it was spectacularly similar. In fact, more than my story, it looked a lot like Showik’s story. They also have a resemblance. It was very, very hard to watch. I did not speak to the media many times, and I still do not."

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How The Case Changed Her Life

Rhea’s life underwent a dramatic transformation following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. At the time, she was in a relationship with the late actor.

In September 2020, she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after investigators reportedly found WhatsApp conversations involving alleged drug peddlers. Although she was later granted bail, the case subjected her to intense scrutiny and significant restrictions for an extended period.

Beyond the legal proceedings, Rhea also faced relentless media attention and widespread criticism across social media platforms.