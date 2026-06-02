Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Don 3 dispute stems from Ranveer Singh's reported exit from film.

The Don 3 controversy has been making headlines for quite some time now, and after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, the matter has taken yet another turn. Veteran producer TP Aggarwal has now moved court against the federation's decision, extending his support to the actor amid the ongoing dispute surrounding Farhan Akhtar's ambitious project.

Ranveer Singh Gets Support

TP Aggarwal, who previously served as the president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), has approached the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi and filed a petition challenging the directive.

His plea against FWICE and IMPPA, Aggarwal argued that no individual, organisation or trade body has the legal authority to impose a ban or direct others not to work with someone, according to a report by the Times of India. Following the petition, the court has issued notices to both organisations.

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Aggarwal has been associated with the industry for decades and has served as IMPPA president for 17 years. He has also headed the Film Federation of India (FFI) on four occasions. In his plea, he further stressed that any attempt to discourage people from working with an individual should not be overlooked.

Talking about the matter, Aggarwal said, “The film industry thrives on collaboration, and it is important that matters of this nature are addressed through proper legal and professional channels. Any attempt to discourage people from working with an individual should not be taken lightly. Such actions can have far-reaching consequences for livelihoods and creative freedom, and therefore must be dealt with in a fair, transparent, and lawful manner.”

At present, Aggarwal serves as the Patron of both FFI and IMPPA.

What Is the Don 3 Dispute?

The controversy took a turn last week when FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached the federation regarding the Don 3 dispute in April.

Soon after the directive was issued, Ranveer Singh's spokesperson released a statement on behalf of the actor addressing the situation.

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The statement read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

How Did Fallout Begin?

After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer Singh would take over the franchise with Don 3.

However, according to Hindustan Times, reports of a dispute between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025. The actor exited the project after the massive success of his film Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Therefore, last month, Farhan reportedly approached FWICE claiming that Ranveer's exit from the film had resulted in financial losses worth nearly Rs 45 crore.

While the controversy continues to dominate headlines, Ranveer Singh is keeping his distance from all the noise amid the ongoing discussions. The actor was recently spotted in Budapest ahead of a major football weekend, even as the Don 3 dispute continues to unfold and take new turns.