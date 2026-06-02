Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDon 3 Controversy Takes New Turn As Producer TP Aggarwal Moves Court In Support Of Ranveer Singh

Don 3 Controversy Takes New Turn As Producer TP Aggarwal Moves Court In Support Of Ranveer Singh

The Don 3 controversy has taken a legal turn as veteran producer TP Aggarwal moves court against FWICE's directive, extending support to Ranveer Singh amid the ongoing dispute.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Don 3 dispute stems from Ranveer Singh's reported exit from film.

The Don 3 controversy has been making headlines for quite some time now, and after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, the matter has taken yet another turn. Veteran producer TP Aggarwal has now moved court against the federation's decision, extending his support to the actor amid the ongoing dispute surrounding Farhan Akhtar's ambitious project.

Ranveer Singh Gets Support 

TP Aggarwal, who previously served as the president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), has approached the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi and filed a petition challenging the directive.

His plea against FWICE and IMPPA, Aggarwal argued that no individual, organisation or trade body has the legal authority to impose a ban or direct others not to work with someone, according to a report by the Times of India. Following the petition, the court has issued notices to both organisations.

ALSO READ | Lalit Modi Reveals Why Relationship With Sushmita Sen Ended, Says ‘She Would’ve Been A Part, But...’

Aggarwal has been associated with the industry for decades and has served as IMPPA president for 17 years. He has also headed the Film Federation of India (FFI) on four occasions. In his plea, he further stressed that any attempt to discourage people from working with an individual should not be overlooked.

Talking about the matter, Aggarwal said, “The film industry thrives on collaboration, and it is important that matters of this nature are addressed through proper legal and professional channels. Any attempt to discourage people from working with an individual should not be taken lightly. Such actions can have far-reaching consequences for livelihoods and creative freedom, and therefore must be dealt with in a fair, transparent, and lawful manner.”

At present, Aggarwal serves as the Patron of both FFI and IMPPA.

What Is the Don 3 Dispute?

The controversy took a turn last week when FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached the federation regarding the Don 3 dispute in April.

Soon after the directive was issued, Ranveer Singh's spokesperson released a statement on behalf of the actor addressing the situation.

ALSO READ | 'I Had Only Rs 84 in My Account': Dhurandhar Star Gaurav Gera Opens Up About His Struggles In Mumbai

The statement read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

How Did Fallout Begin?

After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer Singh would take over the franchise with Don 3.

However, according to Hindustan Times, reports of a dispute between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025. The actor exited the project after the massive success of his film Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Therefore, last month, Farhan reportedly approached FWICE claiming that Ranveer's exit from the film had resulted in financial losses worth nearly Rs 45 crore.

While the controversy continues to dominate headlines, Ranveer Singh is keeping his distance from all the noise amid the ongoing discussions. The actor was recently spotted in Budapest ahead of a major football weekend, even as the Don 3 dispute continues to unfold and take new turns.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Farhan Akhtar approach FWICE?

Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached FWICE claiming that Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 resulted in financial losses of nearly Rs 45 crore.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jun 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Don 3 Farhan Akhtar Ranveer SIngh Don 3 Controversy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Don 3 Controversy Takes New Turn As Producer TP Aggarwal Moves Court In Support Of Ranveer Singh
Don 3 Controversy Takes New Turn As Producer TP Aggarwal Moves Court In Support Of Ranveer Singh
Celebrities
Sanjay Gupta Takes Aim At Bollywood's Remix Culture As 'Chunnari Chunnari' And 'Ucha Lamba Kad' Make A Comeback
Sanjay Gupta Takes Aim At Bollywood's Remix Culture As 'Chunnari Chunnari' And 'Ucha Lamba Kad' Make A Comeback
Celebrities
Lalit Modi Reveals Why Relationship With Sushmita Sen Ended, Says ‘She Would’ve Been A Part, But...’
Lalit Modi Reveals Why Relationship With Sushmita Sen Ended, Says ‘She Would’ve Been A Part, But...’
Celebrities
Salman Khan Sends Legal Notice To ‘Kala Hiran’ Team; Producer Calls It An Attempt To ‘Intimidate People’
Salman Khan Sends Legal Notice To ‘Kala Hiran’ Team; Producer Calls It An Attempt To ‘Intimidate People’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Mamata Banerjee Hits Streets, Launches Protest Over Attacks on TMC MPs
Global Politics: Trump and Netanyahu: The Strategic Alliance That Reshaped Middle East Politics
Breaking: NEET Aspirant Found Dead in Patna Hostel; Police Probe Circumstances Behind Tragedy
Breaking: TMC Faces Internal Turmoil as Mamata Banerjee Plans Protest Amid Defection Fears
West Bengal Politics: Mamata Banerjee Set for Protest in Kolkata Over Alleged Attacks on TMC Leaders, Police on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget