Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former judge, son sent to judicial custody until June 16.

Accused objected to crime scene recreation, media presence.

Arguments flared over assault allegations, media scrutiny.

CBI holds option for further police custody later.

A special CBI court in Bhopal on Tuesday sent former district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh, the husband of deceased model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, to judicial custody until June 16 in connection with the alleged dowry death case.

The order was passed by Special CBI Judge Bhavna Bhalave after the central agency chose not to seek further custodial remand for the two accused. With the CBI not pressing for an extension of custody, the court directed that both be sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The development came after the duo was produced before the court following their recent CBI remand as part of the ongoing investigation into Twisha Sharma's death.

Heated Arguments Mark Court Proceedings

The hearing witnessed sharp exchanges between lawyers representing both sides.

During the proceedings, Giribala Singh alleged that Twisha Sharma's counsel, Anurag Srivastava, had assaulted her son Samarth Singh inside a court premises in Jabalpur.

Responding to the allegation, Srivastava denied the claim and pointed to the presence of CCTV cameras at the Jabalpur court complex.

“If such an incident took place, the court can obtain the CCTV footage,” he argued, while also questioning where Samarth Singh had been during the proceedings in Jabalpur.

The exchanges added to the already tense atmosphere surrounding the high-profile case.

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Giribala Raises Concerns Over Media Coverage

Giribala Singh also voiced concerns over what she described as excessive media scrutiny during the investigation.

Addressing the court, she requested that what she termed a “media trial” be stopped, claiming that media personnel were following them wherever they went.

She further alleged that constant media attention had created security concerns and posed a threat to their safety.

Her remarks came amid intense public interest in the case, which has attracted widespread attention since Twisha Sharma's death.

Objection Over Crime Scene Recreation

The former judge also objected to certain aspects of the crime scene recreation conducted by the CBI on Monday.

According to her, investigators had dropped them a few houses away from their residence during the reconstruction exercise, allowing media personnel to capture footage.

She argued that officials could have driven directly to the house instead of creating a situation that attracted public and media attention.

The objection was raised before the court as part of her broader criticism of the manner in which the investigation was being conducted in public view.

ALSO READ | Twisha Sharma Murder Case: Inside Giribala's CBI Interrogation, Crime Scene Recreated

CBI Conducted Crime Scene Reconstruction

On Monday, the CBI carried out a detailed crime scene recreation at the residence where Twisha Sharma was found dead on May 12.

Officials said forensic and crime scene experts accompanied investigators during the exercise.

The agency used dummies and sought a step-by-step account from Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh regarding the events of the night when Sharma allegedly died by hanging at her matrimonial home.

Investigators asked the accused to explain the sequence of events that unfolded after the incident was discovered.

CBI Keeps Further Custody Option Open

During Tuesday's hearing, the CBI informed the court that it was presently seeking judicial remand and not police custody.

However, the agency indicated that it could seek further police remand at a later stage if the investigation required additional custodial interrogation.

The case continues to be closely watched as the CBI examines the circumstances surrounding the death of Twisha Sharma and analyses evidence gathered through forensic examination and crime scene reconstruction.

With the accused now in judicial custody until June 16, the investigation is expected to continue on multiple fronts in the coming days.