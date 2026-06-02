Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan sent legal notice to halt film's release.

Filmmakers claim the movie depicts 1998 blackbuck incident.

Producer calls notice an attempt to intimidate artists.

Film aims to portray Bishnoi community's fight for justice.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has initiated legal action against the makers of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, and has sought to halt the release of the project. According to a legal notice sent to the film's team, Khan has demanded the immediate removal of all posters, promotional material, and references related to the project. The notice also warns of further legal action if the demands are not complied with.

‘Notice Is To Intimidate People’

Producer Amit Jani shared the legal notice on Facebook and wrote that it is an attempt to intimidate people. “Salman Khan has started threatening people associated with the film Kala Hiran by sending legal notices. The sole purpose of the notice is to intimidate people so that they bow down before glamour,” read the caption on Facebook when translated to English.

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A portion of the notice states that the actor became aware of a proposed film inspired by the 1998 blackbuck hunting case associated with him. The notice further claims that the filmmakers have been approaching actors and circulating materials, including a synopsis and character sketches, representing the project as being based on the case.

“To our client’s shock and dismay, it has come to his attention that you are developing a cinematographic work, tentatively titled ‘Kala Hiran’, (‘proposed film’), purportedly inspired by or based on the so-called ‘black buck incident’, associated with our client (‘said case’). It is further understood that you have been approaching actors for acting in the proposed film while representing that its storyline is inspired by the said case, and that you have circulated materials pertaining to the proposed film, including but not limited to the synopsis, character sketches etc,” read a part of the legal notice sent to the team.

Despite the notice, the makers dropped the first-look poster of the film. The project is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani.

‘Salman Can Move Court Against Us’

In an interview with ABP Live, he defended the project and said the film is based on the 1998 blackbuck hunting incident that took place in Kakani village near Jodhpur. Jani noted that several Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari, were named in the case. He further stated that an FIR was registered, a post-mortem was conducted, and Salman Khan was arrested before the matter went to trial.

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“I don’t believe that films cannot be made about film stars. This is the story of the Kakani incident and the Bishnoi community’s battle for justice. It is about how they fought against powerful lawyers who would arrive in Jodhpur by helicopter and chartered planes. The people leading this fight were not celebrities; they were ordinary villagers,” he told ABP Live, before adding, “In the Bishnoi community, blackbucks are considered members of the family. Even small children carry extra food and water so that if they come across a blackbuck, dog, rabbit, or any other animal on the way, they can feed it. The Bishnoi community's deep compassion for living beings and its faith associated with the blackbuck were, in a way, attacked when the animal was shot.”

Jani also highlighted the significance of blackbucks in the Bishnoi community, where the animals are regarded as members of the family. He described the community's deep commitment to protecting wildlife and said the film aims to portray that connection and the events that followed the hunting incident.

The producer further alleged that attempts were made over the years to influence witnesses and resolve the matter in favour of the accused. He claimed that after failing to prevail in court, efforts are now being made to stop the film from being released.

“Salman Khan has lost the case in the lower courts and the sessions court and is awaiting the next hearing in the Rajasthan High Court. Now, instead of fighting the legal battle there, he wants to defeat us,” Jani said.