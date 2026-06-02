Badshah’s Chandigarh Club Sealed Over Alleged Building Rule Violations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Badshah's nightclub SAGO sealed for building rule violations.

Chandigarh authorities cited deviations from approved layout.

Move part of wider crackdown on city venues.

Singer recently faced controversy over 'Tateeree' song.

After Tateeree controversy, singer and rapper Badshah is now back in the headlines after local authorities in Chandigarh sealed his nightclub, SAGO By Badshah. The action was taken over alleged violations of building regulations. A video showing the sealed premises surfaced on Tuesday, drawing attention to the administration's latest crackdown on establishments accused of failing to comply with approved norms.

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Chandigarh Administration Takes Action

Chandigarh: A club associated with Bollywood singer and rapper Badshah has been sealed by the Chandigarh Estate Office. The action has been taken over alleged violations of building rules and deviations from the approved map pic.twitter.com/aDYfXcvN8f — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2026

According to reports, officials moved to seal the club after finding alleged breaches related to building regulations and deviations from the approved layout plan. The enforcement action comes after authorities had previously issued notices seeking explanations regarding the reported non-compliance.

As of now, Badshah has not issued any official statement regarding the action taken against the club.

Notices Issued To Other Nightlife Venues

The move is said to be part of a wider enforcement drive targeting nightlife establishments in Chandigarh's Sector 26. Reports indicate that a number of clubs and bars in Sectors 7 and 26 have recently received notices over alleged violations.

While authorities have reportedly served notices to two or three other discos in the area, SAGO By Badshah is currently the only venue that has been sealed.

Further developments are expected as compliance reviews and inspections continue.

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Previous Controversies Around Badshah

The rapper has faced several controversies in recent months. Earlier, his song Tateeree attracted criticism over its lyrics and certain scenes featured in the music video. The track, released on 1 March, sparked objections from multiple quarters, leading to legal scrutiny and complaints.

The controversy intensified after the Haryana State Women's Commission reportedly issued a summons to the singer, while an FIR was also registered in connection with the matter. Subsequently, content related to the song was removed from social media platforms.

As criticism mounted, Badshah apologised and announced plans to release a revised version of the track, which was later made available.

He also recently addressed speculation surrounding his personal life after photographs suggesting a wedding with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi circulated online.

The rapper later took to social media to deny the speculation, stating that reports of his marriage were false.