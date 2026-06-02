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HomeEntertainmentMoviesCocktail 2 Trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Stir Up Chaos, Confusion And Heartbreak

Cocktail 2 Trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Stir Up Chaos, Confusion And Heartbreak

The trailer of Cocktail 2 has finally arrived, offering a glimpse into a stylish world of friendship, romance and emotional conflict starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cocktail 2 trailer released, hints at friendship and romance.
  • Film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna.
  • Homi Adajania directs spiritual successor to 2012 hit.
  • Trailer blends nostalgia with contemporary relationship themes.

The trailer of Cocktail 2 has finally been released, giving audiences a first look at what appears to be an emotionally charged story of friendship, attraction and complicated relationships. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the film revisits the youthful energy that made the original Cocktail a fan favourite.

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A Fresh Story Inspired By The Original's Spirit

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the upcoming film is being presented as a continuation of the 2012 blockbuster rather than a direct sequel. From the very first moments, the trailer shows the emotional themes associated with the original film, including friendships challenged by love, uncertainty in relationships and the complexities of modern romance.

The narrative revolves around three young people whose paths gradually become deeply connected. While the trailer showcases lavish settings, vibrant celebrations and blossoming romance, it also hints at underlying conflicts that could put their relationships to the test.

Shahid, Kriti And Rashmika Lead The Drama

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna share the centre stage in the movie. Their on-screen dynamic stands out as one of the film's strongest attractions, continuing the franchise's long-standing focus on layered and emotionally charged relationships.

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Nostalgia Meets A Contemporary Romancec

Perhaps the trailer's biggest talking point is its clear attempt to rekindle memories of the original Cocktail. Earlier songs and promotional campaigns had already prompted comparisons with the beloved "Tum Hi Ho Bandhu" era, and the latest preview further strengthens that connection.

At the same time, the film appears determined to tell its own story, along with its familiar emotional themes and a more contemporary setting.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the movie

The trailer suggests an emotionally charged story about friendship, attraction, and complicated relationships involving three young people whose paths become connected.

Is

No, the film is presented as a spiritual continuation, rather than a direct sequel, of the 2012 blockbuster, echoing its emotional themes with new characters.

Who are the main actors in

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, with their on-screen dynamic highlighted as a key attraction.

Does

Yes, the trailer clearly attempts to rekindle memories of the original film, with comparisons already drawn to its earlier songs and promotional campaigns.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Rashmika Mandanna Shahid Kapoor Cocktail 2 Cocktail 2 Trailer
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