Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta criticizes Bollywood's reliance on remixed songs.

He questions the long-term creative sustainability of this trend.

Composers defend reinterpretations as homages, not remakes.

They aim to introduce iconic old tunes to new audiences.

The conversation around Bollywood's increasing reliance on recreated songs has once again taken centre stage. With fresh version of old tracks such as Chunnari Chhunari and Ucha Lamba Kad arriving within weeks of each other, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has publicly voiced his concerns about the industry's creative direction.

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Sanjay Gupta's Take On The Remix Trend

The latest discussion was triggered after Ucha Lamba Kad Forever, a reworked version of the popular song from the 2007 film Welcome, was released for Welcome To The Jungle. Earlier, audiences were introduced to a revamped version of Chunnari Chunnari, originally featured in the 1999 blockbuster Biwi No. 1, for the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Without directly mentioning any song or film, the filmmaker took to his social media account to share his thoughts.

He said, "Film music in 2026: every super-hit from 20 years ago has been remixed and released. My genuine concern: what will they remix in 2046? The remixes?"

Film music in 2026: every super-hit from 20 years ago has been remixed and released.

My genuine concern: what will they remix in 2046? The remixes? — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 1, 2026

A Question About Originality In Bollywood

Gupta followed up with another post that broadened the discussion beyond music and into filmmaking as a whole. He posed a hypothetical scenario centred on creativity in the industry.

He said, "Hypothetical but important: Bollywood is banned from prequels, sequels, remakes and remixes. Original ideas only. What happens? A) Best era of Indian cinema begins. B) Industry collapses in 6 months."

Hypothetical but important:

Bollywood is banned from prequels, sequels, remakes and remixes.

Original ideas only.

What happens?

A) Best era of Indian cinema begins.

B) Industry collapses in 6 months. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 1, 2026

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Music Composers Defend The New 'Chunnari Chunnari'

Amid the criticism, music composer duo Akshay and IP explained that they do not consider the song a remake.

Speaking to Zoom, Akshay said, “We have our own term for this, which is reimagination. It is actually paying homage to the original. This is not a remake, as that requires different treatment. This version has original lyrics, and sampling was done; the lyrics were rewritten. Instead of calling it a remake or recreation, it is more of a homage.”

IP, who contributed additional lyrics and vocals, said the objective was to connect younger listeners with songs that shaped an earlier generation.

“Jab yeh gaane humne sune the while we were growing old. These songs held certain feelings and emotions. We intended to preserve the feeling of the old song. But now we get modern sounds and amenities. We get to expose the newer generation to these iconic old tunes,” he said.