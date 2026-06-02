Rahul, Kharge Hold Key Talks With Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah On Karnataka Cabinet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge led the discussions.

New CM Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled soon.

Rajya Sabha nominations were also part of the talks.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a key meeting in New Delhi with Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and senior party leader Siddaramaiah to finalise the composition of the state's new Cabinet and discuss nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The high-level deliberations come a day after Siddaramaiah stepped down as Chief Minister, paving the way for the long-planned leadership transition. The discussions are expected to shape the next phase of the Congress government in Karnataka ahead of Shivakumar’s swearing-in on June 3.

Cabinet Talks Intensify

Shivakumar arrived at Kharge’s residence in the national capital for crucial discussions on ministerial appointments and organisational restructuring within the Karnataka Congress unit.

The meeting is being viewed as a significant step towards finalising the new state Cabinet, including the allocation of key portfolios and decisions on senior leadership positions. Sources within the party indicated that discussions also covered the post of Deputy Chief Minister and the broader balance of power within the state government.

Several senior Congress leaders participated in the consultations, including outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Also Read: Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: Who Gets Ministerial Berth In Shivakumar's Team?

Focus On Transition

The leadership meeting follows Siddaramaiah’s resignation, which formally triggered the transition agreed upon by the party leadership. Shivakumar is set to take charge as Karnataka’s next Chief Minister at a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 4 pm on June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah held separate discussions with party leaders in Delhi as the Congress high command worked to resolve pending issues related to Cabinet formation.

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge also met Mallikarjun Kharge amid speculation over his possible role in the new government, adding to the political buzz surrounding the Cabinet exercise.

With the transition entering its final stage, the Congress leadership is expected to announce the Cabinet line-up and key organisational appointments shortly. The outcome of the discussions is likely to determine the political and administrative direction of the party's government in Karnataka over the coming years.

Also Read: 'He'll Play A Long Innings': Astrologer Predicts Extended Run For DK Shivakumar As Karnataka CM