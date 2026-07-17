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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Ranveer Singh Seen Leaving Hansal Mehta’s Office, Fans Think He’s Protecting His ‘Pralay’ Look

WATCH: Ranveer Singh Seen Leaving Hansal Mehta’s Office, Fans Think He’s Protecting His ‘Pralay’ Look

Ranveer Singh was spotted leaving Hansal Mehta's office while covering his face, prompting speculation that he's protecting his look for upcoming film Pralay.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh concealed his appearance, fueling 'Pralay' film speculation.
  • Upcoming film 'Pralay' is Ranveer Singh's first zombie thriller.
  • Filming for 'Pralay' starts August; paternity break follows Diwali.

Ranveer Singh isn't letting anyone get a glimpse of his latest transformation just yet. The Bollywood star was recently spotted leaving filmmaker Hansal Mehta's office with his face fully concealed, adding fuel to speculation that he's protecting his appearance for his next big-screen outing, Pralay.

ALSO READ: Sameera Reddy Recalls Being Made '2-3 Shades Lighter' For Debut Film, Says She Was Called 'Flat'

Ranveer Singh Spotted Leaving Hansal Mehta's Studio

Ranveer recently visited filmmaker Hansal Mehta's office, where paparazzi caught a glimpse of him as he stepped out. However, The actor ensured that his appearance remained a mystery. Wearing a mask, covering half of his face, white sunglasses, and a cap, he carefully avoided revealing his look before leaving the office.

The visit quickly grabbed attention online, with fans speculating that the actor is safeguarding his on-screen look for Pralay, which is expected to begin filming soon.

'Pralay' Shoot Expected To Begin Next Month

According to Variety India, Ranveer is likely to begin filming Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta, in August. Reports suggest the actor will continue shooting until Diwali before taking a paternity break around November.

Production is reportedly expected to pause during this period, with the second schedule of the film likely to resume in 2027.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Dodges Question On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike, Says 'Abhineta Hu, Neta Nahi'

Ranveer Singh Set To Explore A New Genre

Pralay is said to be a zombie thriller, marking Ranveer Singh's entry into a genre he has not explored before. The project has already generated considerable interest, although details about the storyline and supporting cast remain tightly under wraps.

The film is also set to become another significant addition to Ranveer's growing slate of projects following the box-office success of Dhurandhar.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ranveer Singh hiding his face recently?

Ranveer Singh was spotted leaving Hansal Mehta's office with his face concealed by a mask, sunglasses, and cap. This fueled speculation he is protecting his appearance for his upcoming film, Pralay.

What is the name and genre of Ranveer Singh's next film?

His next big-screen outing is called 'Pralay'. It is said to be a zombie thriller, marking Ranveer Singh's first entry into this genre.

When is filming expected to start for 'Pralay'?

Filming for 'Pralay' is expected to begin in August and continue until Diwali. Production will then pause for Ranveer Singh's paternity break and resume in 2027.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hansal Mehta Bollywood Pralay Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Jai Mehta
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