Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh concealed his appearance, fueling 'Pralay' film speculation.

Upcoming film 'Pralay' is Ranveer Singh's first zombie thriller.

Filming for 'Pralay' starts August; paternity break follows Diwali.

Ranveer Singh isn't letting anyone get a glimpse of his latest transformation just yet. The Bollywood star was recently spotted leaving filmmaker Hansal Mehta's office with his face fully concealed, adding fuel to speculation that he's protecting his appearance for his next big-screen outing, Pralay.

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Ranveer Singh Spotted Leaving Hansal Mehta's Studio

Ranveer recently visited filmmaker Hansal Mehta's office, where paparazzi caught a glimpse of him as he stepped out. However, The actor ensured that his appearance remained a mystery. Wearing a mask, covering half of his face, white sunglasses, and a cap, he carefully avoided revealing his look before leaving the office.

The visit quickly grabbed attention online, with fans speculating that the actor is safeguarding his on-screen look for Pralay, which is expected to begin filming soon.

Ranveer Singh was spotted in Bandara today. ❤️#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/LoZObj0Ev2 — Soham | Ranveer Singh FanPage (@ranveersfpindia) July 16, 2026

'Pralay' Shoot Expected To Begin Next Month

According to Variety India, Ranveer is likely to begin filming Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta, in August. Reports suggest the actor will continue shooting until Diwali before taking a paternity break around November.

Production is reportedly expected to pause during this period, with the second schedule of the film likely to resume in 2027.

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Ranveer Singh Set To Explore A New Genre

Pralay is said to be a zombie thriller, marking Ranveer Singh's entry into a genre he has not explored before. The project has already generated considerable interest, although details about the storyline and supporting cast remain tightly under wraps.

The film is also set to become another significant addition to Ranveer's growing slate of projects following the box-office success of Dhurandhar.