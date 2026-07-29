Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In Parts Of Kashmir; No Casualties Reported

Cloudbursts in parts of south and north Kashmir triggered flash floods, damaging property and disrupting normal life, officials said. No casualties have been reported.

The first cloudburst occurred in Dardgund village of the Devsar area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, while the second struck the Nagmarg area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district. The incidents led to sudden flooding in several low-lying villages, causing panic among residents.

Family Rescued After House Was Inundated

According to officials, a low-intensity cloudburst in the upper reaches of Dardgund in Kulgam triggered a flash flood, sending a surge of muddy water through the Sadhanag stream into nearby residential areas.

The floodwaters washed away two cattle sheds and entered several houses in Dardgund. One family became trapped after their home was inundated by the rising water.

SDRF Launches Rescue Operation

Officials said personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and safely evacuated all members of the trapped family.

Another SDRF team cleared an obstruction in the stream, restoring the flow of water and preventing further flooding in nearby residential areas.

Residents said the cloudburst was relatively low in intensity, but the sudden rise in the stream's water level inundated surrounding areas. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and monitoring the situation.

Flash Floods Hit Bandipora

A separate cloudburst also struck the Nagmarg area of Bandipora district, triggering flash floods in several villages downstream.

Officials said a large volume of muddy water and debris rushed down from the higher reaches, affecting low-lying areas and disrupting normal life in several villages.

Residents said water levels rose rapidly following the cloudburst, posing a threat to homes and local infrastructure.

Heavy Rain Alert for Jammu and Kashmir

The incidents come amid widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, raising the risk of flash floods, landslides and damage to roads and other infrastructure in vulnerable hilly regions.

Authorities are assessing the damage caused by the flash floods and keeping a close watch on the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 48 hours. Residents living in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert and avoid rivers, streams and other overflowing water channels.