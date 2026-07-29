Woman On Trip With Male Friend Gang-Raped, Blackmailed In J&K's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a 21-year-old woman in Baramulla district, filming the assault and later using the video to blackmail her, officials said.

Confirming the arrests, Baramulla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurinderpal Singh said the accused were traced within 48 hours of the complaint being lodged through a combination of evidence gathering and human intelligence. Both suspects are currently in police custody.

Woman's Male Friend Allegedly Assaulted, Chased Away

According to police, the alleged crime took place on July 3 in the Jalsheri-Drangbal area of Baramulla, where the woman had gone with a male friend.

Police said two unidentified men approached the pair, began harassing them and started recording videos on their mobile phones.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly assaulted the woman's companion and forced him to flee before overpowering the woman. They then allegedly took turns sexually assaulting her while recording the act on a mobile phone. The accused allegedly threatened the survivor with dire consequences if she reported the incident before fleeing the spot.

Survivor Approached Police After Video Was Allegedly Shared

Police said the woman initially remained silent because of the threats. However, she approached Baramulla Police Station on July 25 after learning that the accused had allegedly shared the video with others.

In her complaint, she told investigators that the accused addressed each other by the names "Shakir" and "Ashraf" during the assault.

Based on the complaint, police registered FIR No. 112/2026 under Sections 70(1) (gang rape) and 352(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search operation.

Both Accused Identified as Drivers

During the investigation, a police team led by PSI Meenakshi, under the supervision of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) and the Station House Officer of Baramulla Police Station, used human intelligence and scientific investigative techniques to identify the suspects.

The accused have been identified as Shakir Ahmad Lone (22), son of Abdul Gani Lone, and Mohammad Ashraf Dar (27), son of Abdul Hamid Dar. Both are residents of Jalsheri in Baramulla and work as drivers.

According to police, the two men were off duty on the day of the incident and were allegedly following women in the area before the crime took place.

Police Say Accused Confessed During Questioning

Police said both accused have confessed to their involvement during sustained interrogation. The mobile phone allegedly used to record the assault has been recovered and seized for forensic examination.

Investigators are collecting scientific, medical, digital and other corroborative evidence to strengthen the case. Authorities have also constituted a dedicated team to provide protection and assistance to the survivor.

A police spokesperson said Baramulla Police is committed to conducting a fair and expeditious investigation and ensuring that all those found responsible face strict legal action in accordance with the law.