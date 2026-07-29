Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut and Saurav Das intensify public exchange.

Ranaut questioned Das's student status, defended her career.

Das criticized Ranaut's remarks.

The clash links to NEET-UG paper leak protests.

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has intensified her public exchange with Cockroach Janata Party spokesperson Saurav Das after he criticised her remarks about Gen Z protesters. In her Instagram Story, she defended her professional journey, questioned Das' claim of being a student, and responded to his comments. The latest confrontation follows days of back-and-forth statements linked to the CJP-led protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark For Hindu Gen Z Girls: ‘Daughters Used Vulgar Language’

Kangana Ranaut Questions Saurav Das' Claim Of Being A Student

Sharing a screenshot of Saurav Das' ANI interview, Kangana questioned how the 28-year-old could still describe himself as a student. At the same time, she contrasted his life with her own career milestones and years in public life.

"Googled this person and he is 28 years old, how he claims to be a student I have no clue!! Yes I am in politics for past 2 years but I have been in public life for last 20 years," she wrote.

The actor added, "At his age I had 2 National Awards, yes as a new parliamentarian I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker + performing artist + producer + screen writer + entrepreneur."

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Actor Defends Her Career, Calls Das 'Useless'

Continuing her response, Ranaut argued that Das could not understand the demands of managing multiple professions while remaining in the public eye.

"But someone like him who is totally useless and unemployed will never understand what it means to be in massive demand and at all times at any age," Kangana wrote.

She ended her remarks by directly addressing the CJP spokesperson.

She said, "Dear Saurav your issues are personal, you are not a student you are simply useless, let’s start with learning some skill. It’s a good place to start."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Calls Gen Z Women 'Generation Gutter' Over 'Body Counts': 'They're Ugly, Can't Be Homemakers'

What Prompted Kangana Ranaut's Response?

Kangana's comments came after Saurav Das criticised her recent remarks about Gen Z protesters, including her description of some protesters as "Generation Gutter."

Speaking to ANI, Das questioned whether Kangana's opinions carried weight among younger generations.

"Kangana Ranaut ji ko unki party wale hi zyada nahi poochte hain, zyada seriously nahi lete hain unko, toh hum log bhi kyun seriously le?"

He further claimed that Gen Z and Gen Alpha were unlikely to take her remarks seriously.

"When woh humein 'unserious generation' bol rahi hain, toh unki khud ki seriousness unhone khud expose kar di thi," he said.

Das also urged public representatives to use measured language.

"Shabdon ka istemaal sahi hona chahiye, apni language sambhalni chahiye aur apne pad ki garima banaye rakhni chahiye," Das said.

Defending the younger generation, he added, "Aapse kahin zyada Gen Z ne is desh ke liye kiya hai aur kar rahe hain. Is desh ke democracy mein bharosa phir se jagane ka kaam Gen Z ne kiya hai, aapne nahi kiya hai."

The Row Follows Earlier Criticism Of CJP Protests

The latest exchange is part of an ongoing disagreement between Kangana Ranaut and the CJP over the student-led protests linked to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Ranaut has previously criticised the protest movement and its participants, while CJP leaders have repeatedly pushed back against her statements.