Assam Floods: AASU Seeks Special Relief Package, Urges PM Modi, Amit Shah To Visit Sivasagar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AASU urges special Central relief, PM/HM visit to Sivasagar.

Floodwaters recede, but humanitarian crisis and access issues persist.

Affected families need compensation, rehabilitation to rebuild their lives.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has urged the Centre to announce a special relief package for flood-hit Assam and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Sivasagar to assess the devastation on the ground.

AASU General Secretary Samiron Phukan made the demand during a visit to villages affected by the floods in Sivasagar district. He described the situation as a humanitarian crisis, saying thousands of families continue to struggle despite floodwaters beginning to recede in several areas.

“This is a time of crisis. Every person in Sivasagar is suffering. We want the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to come here and feel the pain of our people,” Phukan said. He acknowledged the Assam government’s relief efforts but said the scale of the devastation required significantly greater support.

Phukan said the students’ body was seeking a special financial package from the Central Government to help rehabilitate flood victims and restore normalcy across affected districts.

AASU Seeks Compensation For Flood Victims

According to Phukan, families affected by the floods have suffered extensive losses, with many losing their homes, crops, livestock and personal belongings.

“The people who have been affected should be given adequate compensation,” he said, adding that the government must provide the assistance necessary for families to rebuild their lives and become financially stable again.

AASU volunteers have also been involved in relief operations across Sivasagar. However, Phukan said reaching some of the worst-affected villages remains a major challenge because flooding has disrupted communication and damaged roads.

In some remote areas, boats cannot reach the affected population, while vehicles are unable to travel because of inundated or damaged roads. As a result, relief teams have struggled to deliver supplies to several communities.

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Remote Villages Still Cut Off

Phukan thanked individuals and organisations from across Assam for coming forward to support flood-affected families.

“I sincerely thank every individual and organisation that has extended a helping hand during this difficult time. Their support has brought hope to thousands of affected families,” he said.

Although water levels have started falling across parts of Sivasagar, several villages remain submerged. Rajabari, located along the banks of the Dorika River, is among the areas where residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the flooding.

Villagers said the water rose so quickly that families had little time to move their belongings to safety before their homes were inundated.

‘Floodwater Entered Our House Within An Hour’

Mongal Gowala, a resident of Rajabari, recalled how rapidly the floodwaters entered his home.

“Within one hour, floodwater entered our house. It has been almost two weeks now. We didn’t get time to remove our belongings,” he said.

Although the water level has begun to fall, Gowala said knee-deep water remains inside his house. His family is currently staying at a relief camp set up alongside the road.

Despite losing their belongings and being displaced from their homes, Gowala said residents had received adequate relief materials from volunteers and organisations that had reached the village.

“We are receiving sufficient relief materials from the people who have come here to help us. We are grateful for their support,” he said.

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Floodwaters Recede, But Crisis Continues

The gradual decline in water levels has offered some relief across Sivasagar, but the humanitarian crisis remains acute. Thousands of displaced families are still living in relief camps, while several villages remain cut off by floodwaters and damaged infrastructure.

AASU has reiterated its demand for a special Central relief package, adequate compensation for affected families and long-term rehabilitation measures. The students’ body has argued that immediate relief alone will not be enough to help communities recover from the extensive losses caused by the floods.

With homes, livelihoods and essential belongings lost, affected residents now face the difficult task of rebuilding their lives even as parts of the district continue to remain underwater.