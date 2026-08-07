Jana Nayagan OTT Release: Big Update On Vijay's Rs 300 Crore Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film performed well but fell short of Vijay's previous benchmarks.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been one of the biggest talking points in cinemas since its release, with fans eager to watch what is believed to be the actor's final film after a career spanning more than three decades. While the film continues its theatrical run, fresh reports have sparked speculation about its digital release. According to media reports, Jana Nayagan is likely to make its OTT debut on ZEE5 later this month. However, neither the makers nor the streaming platform have confirmed the development.

OTT Release Date Yet To Be Confirmed

Buzz around Jana Nayagan's OTT release has resurfaced after a report by Telugu123 claimed that the film is expected to premiere on ZEE5 on August 21. If the report proves accurate, the film would arrive on the streaming platform less than a month after its theatrical release.

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Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official announcement from either the production team or ZEE5 regarding the digital premiere. Fans will have to wait for a formal confirmation before the release date can be considered final.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection

Jana Nayagan was released in cinemas on July 23 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and several other languages. Although the film opened strongly and registered an impressive first-day collection, it did not sustain the level of box office performance many had expected from Vijay's farewell film.

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Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Thalapathy Vijay as Vetri Kondan, alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju and Prakash Raj in key roles.

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 42.70 crore on its opening day in India. After 14 days in theatres, the film's India net collection stands at around Rs 184 crore, while its worldwide gross has crossed Rs 308.67 crore. Despite the strong figures, the film has fallen short of the exceptional box office benchmarks set by several of Vijay's previous releases.