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English NewsNewsWorldMissing Indian-Origin PhD Student Found Dead After Solo Hiking Trip In California

Missing Indian-Origin PhD Student Found Dead After Solo Hiking Trip In California

An Indian-origin PhD student at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), has been found dead after going missing during a solo hiking trip in California's eastern Sierra Nevada.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UCSB PhD student Vikram Mubayi disappeared during a solo hike.
  • Family reported him missing; authorities later recovered his body.
  • No foul play suspected; death circumstances remain under investigation.

An Indian-origin PhD student at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), has been found dead after disappearing during a solo hiking trip in California's eastern Sierra Nevada.

Vikram Mubayi, a chemical engineering doctoral candidate at UC Santa Barbara's Robert Mehrabian College of Engineering, set out on a solo hike in the Big Pine Lakes area over the weekend. He last spoke with his family at around 8:30 pm on August 1, when he shared his GPS coordinates from the trail.

After Mubayi failed to return or make further contact, his family reported him missing, triggering a search operation involving local authorities and search-and-rescue teams.

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Body Recovered After Search Operation

Authorities later recovered Mubayi's body in the Big Pine Lakes area. Investigators have not disclosed how he entered the water and said there were no signs of foul play. The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Before his body was found, Mubayi's family sought public assistance through a Reddit post. A user identifying himself as his brother shared details of the planned hiking route and appealed to anyone who had been in the area on August 1 or 2 to provide information.

The post said Mubayi, who was described as an experienced hiker, had last shared his location from the trail at around 8:37 pm. It also noted that his vehicle had been found at the trailhead.

Family Appeals For Information, Later Confirms Death

"He’s a fairly experienced hiker and we think that he reached a reasonably easy part of the route, so would have expected him back by now. His car is still at the trailhead," the Reddit post said.

Following the search, the same user returned to the thread to thank volunteers and others who had offered support during the operation.

"Unfortunately SAR confirmed that my brother did not make it," the update read.

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A Promising Academic Journey

According to student publication Daily Nexus, Mubayi was born and raised in Hong Kong.

Before joining UC Santa Barbara, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2022.

He was pursuing his doctoral studies in chemical engineering at UC Santa Barbara's Robert Mehrabian College of Engineering at the time of his death.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Vikram Mubayi?

Vikram Mubayi was an Indian-origin PhD student in chemical engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara. He was born and raised in Hong Kong.

What happened to Vikram Mubayi?

He was found dead after disappearing during a solo hiking trip in California's eastern Sierra Nevada. His body was recovered in the Big Pine Lakes area.

Was foul play suspected in Vikram Mubayi's death?

No, investigators stated there were no signs of foul play. The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

How was the search for Vikram Mubayi conducted?

After his family reported him missing, authorities and search-and-rescue teams launched an operation. His family also sought public assistance through a Reddit post.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
California US News Indian Student
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