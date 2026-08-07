Samay Raina Pokes Fun At Munawar Faruqui With Kashmir Remark, Gets Hilarious Response | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina referenced family's displacement from Kashmir on show.

He previously shared his family's Kashmiri Pandit exodus story.

His family fled Kashmir overnight fearing for their lives.

Munawar Faruqui's quick joke lightened the emotional exchange.

A light-hearted exchange on India's Got Latent 2 briefly turned emotional when comedian Samay Raina referred to his family's displacement from Kashmir. What began as a casual conversation about a contestant's apple orchards soon shifted into a personal moment, with Samay making a remark about everything his family had lost before playfully asking fellow panellist Munawar Faruqui to respond. Munawar's quick reply drew laughter from the audience, but the conversation also reminded viewers of the painful memories Samay has previously shared about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and its lasting impact on his family over the years.

Samay Raina's Kashmir Remark

During a members-only episode of India's Got Latent 2, contestant Vanika Raikta revealed that her family owns apple orchards in Shimla. Reacting to this, Raghav Juyal asked Samay, "Tumhara bhi toh tha na seb ka bagicha Kashmir mein?" Samay replied, "Hamara toh bahut kuch tha." His response appeared to reference his family's displacement during the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

Raghav comforted Samay with a pat on the back before the comedian turned to Munawar Faruqui and jokingly asked, "Bol ab ispe?" Munawar immediately raised his hand and replied, "It wasn’t me," leaving the panel and audience laughing. Samay then added, "Yeh humare saath hua hai, yeh nahi bolega."

Samay Raina's Kashmiri side woke up, and he just stomped on Munawar Faruqui pic.twitter.com/nI5GdhvOiI — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) August 1, 2026

Samay On His Family's Displacement

Samay has previously spoken in detail about his family's experience during the Kashmiri Pandit exodus on the Dostcast podcast. He recalled that his family had to leave the Valley overnight after militancy escalated, believing they would return within weeks. Reflecting on the experience, he said, "It really affects you—you lose your entire childhood, your entire identity. All Kashmiri Pandits had to leave. Kashmiri Pandits don’t have a place that gives them a sense of belonging."

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He also shared how his mother became emotional on returning to Kashmir years later after finding little of their past remained.

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Memories That Stayed With Him

Samay also recalled the fear that surrounded those days, saying his family received a letter naming his grandfather among those marked for death. According to him, the family packed their belongings overnight and fled, expecting the move to be temporary.

He later shared that local Kashmiri Muslims helped his grandfather, who was a doctor known for treating patients regardless of their financial situation, leave safely. The family eventually moved from Jammu to Delhi before settling in Hyderabad, where Samay spent much of his childhood.

While the exchange on India's Got Latent 2 ended with laughter, it also brought attention to a deeply personal chapter in Samay Raina's life that continues to shape his memories and identity.