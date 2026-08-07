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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmeesha Patel Responds After Fan Claims Preity Zinta Copied Her Gadar Character

Ameesha Patel Responds After Fan Claims Preity Zinta Copied Her Gadar Character

Ameesha Patel reacted after a fan claimed Preity Zinta was copying her iconic Sakina from Gadar in Batwara 1947. Instead of fuelling the comparison, the actor praised Preity and wished her well.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ameesha Patel responded to fan comparing her to Zinta.
  • Patel praised Zinta, wishing her well for Batwara.
  • Preity Zinta returns to acting with Batwara 1947.
  • Sunny Deol helped Zinta ease back into acting.

Comparisons between iconic film characters often spark strong reactions online, but Ameesha Patel chose kindness over controversy. During an Ask Me Anything session on X, the actor responded to a fan who claimed that Preity Zinta’s appearance in Batwara 1947 reminded them of her memorable portrayal of Sakina in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Instead of fuelling the debate, Ameesha praised Preity and wished her well, earning appreciation from fans. The exchange has gained attention as Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and marking Preity’s return to films after several years, gears up for its theatrical release this month.

Ameesha Patel Responds To Sakina Comparison

The discussion began after a fan told Ameesha Patel that Preity Zinta appeared to be recreating the magic of Sakina from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in the trailer of Batwara 1947. The fan wrote, “Have you watched the Batwara trailer? It feels like Preity Zinta is trying very hard to copy your iconic Sakina. But some characters are simply unforgettable. And no one can recreate the magic you and Sunny sir gave us in Gadar (sic).”

Rather than encouraging the comparison, Ameesha responded warmly and praised her fellow actor. She wrote, “Woh bhi bahut Khoobsurat hai bhai (Referring to Preity: she is also beautiful). Sakina wishes her the best. Tara ka dhyaan rakhna (Take care of Tara) till he's not back to where he belongs (sic).”

The response quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many praising Ameesha for handling the comparison gracefully.

Preity Zinta Returns With Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 reunites Preity Zinta with Sunny Deol in a story set against the backdrop of the Partition. Produced by Aamir Khan, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Khali, with Ali Fazal making a special appearance. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2026.

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Speaking about returning to acting after an eight-year gap, Preity previously admitted she never felt she was missing films while raising her family. She said, “I didn’t miss it, to be honest. I don’t want to lie by saying I did. I was having a family. It was new to me. I was focusing on my personal life."

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She also recalled how quickly she joined the project, saying, “As soon as I landed and before I could even get my bags, they were done with my look test. A couple of readings the next day, and the shoot kicked off.”

Sunny Deol Helped Ease Her Nerves

Preity also shared that returning to a film set after such a long break was overwhelming, but working with Sunny Deol made the experience easier. Recalling the moment, she said, "I was just looking at Sunny that how do I do this? I love him! He's a wonderful, big-hearted, kind, and decent human being to work with. He said, 'Don't worry, he likes retakes. Relax. Kuchh khayegi?' Because main toh dheeli ho gayi thi.”

Her comments, combined with Ameesha Patel’s recent response, have added to the growing conversation around Batwara 1947 ahead of its release. With Batwara 1947 set to hit theatres soon, fan comparisons are likely to continue. However, Ameesha Patel’s measured response has shifted the focus from rivalry to mutual respect, while Preity Zinta’s comeback remains one of the film’s biggest talking points.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta Ameesha Patel Sunny Deol Gadar Batwara 1947 Sakina Batwara Trailer Preity Zinta Comeback Ameesha Patel Reaction Gadar Comparison
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