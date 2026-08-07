Delhi Police Get Threat Call Claiming RDX Smuggled Into India, Distributed Across 4 Cities

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English NewsCitiesDelhi Police Get Threat Call Claiming 15 People Smuggled RDX Into India Via Punjab; 4 Cities On High Alert

Delhi Police Get Threat Call Claiming 15 People Smuggled RDX Into India Via Punjab; 4 Cities On High Alert

An investigation is underway to verify the authenticity of the caller's claims. No explosives have been recovered so far.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 12:20 PM (IST)

The Delhi Police Control Room received a threat call claiming that 15 people carrying RDX had entered India through Punjab and distributed the explosives across four cities in the country. The caller named Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and Kanpur, prompting security agencies to launch a verification exercise following the bomb threat.

According to sources, the caller contacted the Delhi Control Room on Thursday night and alleged that the explosives had already been moved to the four cities.

Following the call, the Delhi Control Room immediately alerted the concerned police units and security agencies. Officials have initiated action in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for such threats.

Authorities are currently verifying the authenticity of the caller's claims. No explosives have been recovered so far, and there is no official confirmation that the threat is credible.

Police and security agencies are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited.

Published at : 07 Aug 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bomb Threat Noida News Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS RDX Threat
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