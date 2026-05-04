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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Allahbadia Announces Documentary On 'Latent' Row After Reunion With Samay Raina On Kapil's Show

Ranveer Allahbadia Announces Documentary On 'Latent' Row After Reunion With Samay Raina On Kapil's Show

Ranveer Allahbadia announces a detailed documentary on the India’s Got Latent controversy after his reunion with Samay Raina on Kapil Sharma’s show.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 May 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Allahbadia announces documentary on India's Got Latent controversy.
  • Documentary aims to officially close the controversy chapter.
  • Allahbadia reunited with Samay Raina on Kapil Sharma Show.
  • Vlog shows interactions with comedians Sunil Pal and Balraj Ghai.

Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known for his BeerBiceps channel has revealed plans for a detailed documentary centred on the India’s Got Latent row. The announcement comes soon after his on-screen reunion with Samay Raina on The Great Indian Kapil Show, a moment that didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

ALSO READ: 'Vomit Ho Gaya': Old Clip Of Samay Raina’s Mom Roasting Sunil Pal Resurfaces Post Kapil Sharma's Show

A Documentary To 'Close The Chapter'

In a BTS vlog shared on his YouTube channel, Ranveer opened up about documenting the controversy as it unfolded. He said, “Everything that happened every day during the controversy has been recorded. With that documentary, I want to bury this controversy. I want to move on to the next phase of my life. So help me out.”

He also invited viewers to weigh in, asking what angles or perspectives they would like explored, hinting that the project may include multiple viewpoints from the period.

A Return To The Spotlight

Ahead of filming for The Great Indian Kapil Show, Allahbadia admitted uneasy about stepping back into a comedy space after the backlash.

“Bahut darr lag raha hai, honestly, because hum ek comedy show mein laut rahe hain (I am scared because we are returning to a comedy show). This time it's India's biggest comedy show named The Kapil Sharma Show. Just a kid from Wadala fulfilling his own dreams. My grandfather used to watch this show a lot, he is not with us today, but he must be happy.”

ALSO READ: 'Inke Video Ke Comments Se Seekhi Gaali': Samay Raina's Savage Dig At Sunil Pal Goes Viral

Reunion With Samay Raina And On-Set Moments

The episode marked Allahbadia and Samay Raina’s first joint appearance since the controversy. Their reunion unfolded in a lighter setting, with behind-the-scenes snippets showing candid interactions.

Reflecting on the day, he said, “Today is our shoot with the one and only Samay Raina. It's going to be a good day and I think it's almost been one year since the Latent chapter of life. Even Samay met me and told me that it's a very big media moment. I told him that I am looking at it as a professional task. It's how I operate, I don't think about the day until the day it's happening. I did the same with Latent.”

The vlog also includes moments with Balraj Singh Ghai and veteran comedian Sunil Pal. In one segment, Sunil Pal praised him, saying, “Hindu Muslim Sikh Issai, all four castes sit together and watch one podcast together - our one and only Ranveer Allahbadia.”

He added, “I have watched all the episodes of his podcast, I want to come to his podcast soon. Promise me that you will call me.”

Interestingly, the vlog juxtaposes this praise with an earlier clip of Pal criticising Allahbadia during the controversy.

Before You Go

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ranveer Allahbadia planning to do about the India's Got Latent row?

Ranveer Allahbadia plans to create a documentary about the India's Got Latent controversy to help 'close the chapter' and move on.

Why was Ranveer Allahbadia feeling uneasy before appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show?

He was feeling uneasy about returning to a comedy space after the backlash from the controversy. He also mentioned it was a dream to be on India's biggest comedy show.

Was the reunion with Samay Raina on The Great Indian Kapil Show significant?

Yes, it was their first joint appearance since the controversy. They viewed it as a professional task and a significant media moment.

What did Sunil Pal say about Ranveer Allahbadia?

Sunil Pal praised Allahbadia's podcast for bringing people of all faiths together. He expressed a desire to be on the podcast soon.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Ranveer Allahbadia The Great Indian Kapil Show Samay Raina India's Got Latent Controversy India’s Got Latent Controversy
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