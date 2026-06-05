Hrithik Roshan Admits Frustration Over Roles, Says Directors Only Want Him As The ‘Good Guy’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hrithik Roshan expressed desire for flawed, layered movie roles.

He posted on Instagram, desiring roles beyond just good.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and fans supported his new ambition.

For years, Hrithik Roshan has been associated with heroic, charismatic and morally upright characters on screen. Now, the Bollywood star appears ready to explore a different side of his acting range. In a recent social media post, Hrithik hinted that he would love to portray more flawed and layered personalities admitting that filmmakers rarely approach him for such parts.

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Hrithik Reflects On The Kind Of Role He Wants Next

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

On Thursday, the actor shared a photograph from Paris on Instagram, giving glimpse into his current thoughts about his career.

The post shows Hrithik posing for a selfie on a Paris street at night, with the illuminated Eiffel Tower visible behind him. In the caption, he wrote a note about the sort of character he hopes to play in the future.

The actor said, "Just got asked what's the kind of role I'm looking for. And I surprised myself when it came to me. Remember Zaffar from Luck by Chance? That's the one. I'd jump on something like that. But directors only wanna see me play the good guy. Sad."

Zoya Akhtar Reacts To The Post

Among the first people to respond was Zoya Akhtar herself. The filmmaker left a playful comment under the post, writing, “Let’s get that coffee.”

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments section with memories of their favourite Hrithik performances. Many expressed a desire to see the actor take on more unconventional roles.

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What’s Next For Hrithik Roshan?

On the professional front, Hrithik is currently focused on Krrish 4, one of the biggest projects of his career. The upcoming superhero film will also mark a major milestone, as the actor is set to make his directorial debut while reprising his iconic role in the franchise.

The project is being backed by Yash Raj Films in collaboration with Rakesh Roshan.

Apart from Krrish 4, Hrithik is also preparing to enter the OTT space as a producer with Storm, a Mumbai-set thriller being developed for Prime Video. Before turning his attention to these projects, the actor was seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR.