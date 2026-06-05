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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHrithik Roshan Admits Frustration Over Roles, Says Directors Only Want Him As The ‘Good Guy’

Hrithik Roshan Admits Frustration Over Roles, Says Directors Only Want Him As The ‘Good Guy’

Hrithik Roshan has revealed he wants to explore more layered and flawed characters on screen, admitting that filmmakers continue to see him primarily as the ‘good guy’. Here's what the actor said.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hrithik Roshan expressed desire for flawed, layered movie roles.
  • He posted on Instagram, desiring roles beyond just good.
  • Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and fans supported his new ambition.

For years, Hrithik Roshan has been associated with heroic, charismatic and morally upright characters on screen. Now, the Bollywood star appears ready to explore a different side of his acting range. In a recent social media post, Hrithik hinted that he would love to portray more flawed and layered personalities admitting that filmmakers rarely approach him for such parts.

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Hrithik Reflects On The Kind Of Role He Wants Next

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

On Thursday, the actor shared a photograph from Paris on Instagram, giving glimpse into his current thoughts about his career.

The post shows Hrithik posing for a selfie on a Paris street at night, with the illuminated Eiffel Tower visible behind him. In the caption, he wrote a note about the sort of character he hopes to play in the future.

The actor said, "Just got asked what's the kind of role I'm looking for. And I surprised myself when it came to me. Remember Zaffar from Luck by Chance? That's the one. I'd jump on something like that. But directors only wanna see me play the good guy. Sad."

Zoya Akhtar Reacts To The Post

Among the first people to respond was Zoya Akhtar herself. The filmmaker left a playful comment under the post, writing, “Let’s get that coffee.”

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments section with memories of their favourite Hrithik performances. Many expressed a desire to see the actor take on more unconventional roles.

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What’s Next For Hrithik Roshan?

On the professional front, Hrithik is currently focused on Krrish 4, one of the biggest projects of his career. The upcoming superhero film will also mark a major milestone, as the actor is set to make his directorial debut while reprising his iconic role in the franchise.

The project is being backed by Yash Raj Films in collaboration with Rakesh Roshan.

Apart from Krrish 4, Hrithik is also preparing to enter the OTT space as a producer with Storm, a Mumbai-set thriller being developed for Prime Video. Before turning his attention to these projects, the actor was seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of roles does Hrithik Roshan wish to play in the future?

Hrithik Roshan wants to portray more flawed and layered personalities on screen. He hinted at this desire in a recent social media post, noting filmmakers rarely approach him for such parts.

What specific character did Hrithik Roshan mention as an example of the roles he desires?

Hrithik mentioned Zaffar from 'Luck by Chance' as the kind of character he would jump on. He feels directors typically only want him to play 'the good guy'.

What are Hrithik Roshan's upcoming professional projects?

Hrithik is focused on 'Krrish 4', where he will make his directorial debut and reprise his iconic role. He is also producing an OTT thriller called 'Storm' for Prime Video.

What is Hrithik Roshan's role in the upcoming 'Krrish 4'?

Hrithik Roshan will make his directorial debut with 'Krrish 4' while also reprising his iconic role in the superhero film. The project is backed by Yash Raj Films and Rakesh Roshan.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan Bollywood ENtertainment News
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