Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review| Varun Dhawan’s Film Is ‘Expecting’ Chaos And ‘Delivering’ Exactly That

David Dhawan returns with a film that sticks closely to his signature storytelling style, offering a lighthearted, no-frills entertainer designed purely for fun. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai does not aim to be a serious cinematic experiment or a high-concept drama. Instead, it embraces its identity as a breezy comedy where audiences are expected to sit back and enjoy without overthinking.

Familiar David Dhawan Formula

The film follows Dhawan’s well-known formula of confusion, relationships, and comedic chaos. It revolves around Jas and Bani, played by Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, who are married but find themselves in a complicated situation involving separation and differing expectations. Jas wants a child, Bani seeks a divorce, leading to a courtroom situation that sets the story in motion.

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Things become even more complicated when Jas crosses paths with Preet, played by Pooja Hegde, whose brother, portrayed by Jimmy Sheirgill, adds another layer of intensity to the narrative. Soon, unexpected twists arise when both Bani and Preet find themselves pregnant, pushing the story into classic comedy-of-errors territory.

Entertainment-Driven Narrative

The film is clearly designed as a no-brainer entertainer where logic takes a backseat, and humour takes centre stage. It focuses on delivering situational comedy, misunderstandings, and exaggerated character interactions rather than grounded storytelling.

Set against visually appealing London locations, the film also benefits from stylish costumes and a vibrant production design. The runtime of around 2 hours and 10 minutes keeps the pacing relatively tight, ensuring that the film does not feel unnecessarily stretched.

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While the trailer initially received mixed reactions, the final film aligns with what David Dhawan had promised: a traditional commercial entertainer. The first half sets up the narrative, and the second half delivers stronger comedic moments, especially in scenes involving misunderstandings between characters.

Performances Add To The Fun

Varun Dhawan delivers an energetic performance, effectively handling the comic timing required for his role. Mrunal Thakur performs adequately, and Pooja Hegde adds charm to her character. Supporting actors like Maniesh Paul and Jimmy Sheirgill contribute significantly to the humour and drama, with Sheirgill standing out as a strong presence.

Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Rajesh Kumar, and Ayesha Raza Mishra also add to the ensemble with their comic timing, and Mouni Roy surprises with an unexpected role. Each supporting character adds layers to the chaotic narrative, enhancing the film’s entertainment value.

Writing And Direction

The story, written by Yunus Sajawal, follows a predictable but functional structure. It could have been sharper in certain areas, it maintains the light tone expected from this genre.

Director David Dhawan stays true to his trademark style, delivering a film that prioritises humour, confusion, and entertainment over logic or realism. Fans familiar with his previous work will instantly recognise the familiar rhythm and treatment.

Verdict

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a typical David Dhawan-style entertainer. It is best enjoyed without expectations of logic or depth, offering instead a fun, casual viewing experience for audiences looking for simple, light-hearted comedy.